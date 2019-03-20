Armie Hammer Shuts Down ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel Talk, Says He’s Unsure About It

The bar has been set so high by the original that Hammer isn't sure it's worth making a follow-up movie.

Armie Hammer has been one of the more vocal supporters of a “Call Me By Your Name” sequel, but the actor is now casting doubt on whether or not a follow-up to Luca Guadagnino’s acclaimed 2017 romance will ever happen. Speaking to Vulture during the press tour for his new movie “Hotel Mumbai,” Hammer said he’s now conflicted about making a follow-up as it will be next to impossible to capture the spark of the original.

“There have been really loose conversations about it, but at the end of the day — I’m sort of coming around to the idea that the first one was so special for everyone who made it, and so many people who watched it felt like it really touched them, or spoke to them,” Hammer said. “And it felt like a really perfect storm of so many things, that if we do make a second one, I think we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment. I don’t know that anything will match up to the first, you know?”

Hammer was excited by the idea of a “Call Me By Your Name” sequel as recently as last fall. In an interview with Variety at the time, Hammer said, “The only thing I want to see is I want to see it happen. I want to do it again…It was such a special time. It was such a collaborative, unique, and totally immersive filming experience that I never really had, nor since. If we get to do another one, I’ll feel really lucky.”

Both Guadagnino and co-star Timothée Chalamet have expressed interest in a sequel. The idea is for the next movie to take place years in the future and for it to be shot when Chalamet and Hammer have grown into the proper ages for their characters. Chalamet compared the idea to Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood” and said both he and Hammer were “1000% in” to make the sequel. Now it appears Hammer isn’t so sure.

“I mean, look. If we end up with an incredible script, and Timmy’s in, and Luca’s in, I’d be an asshole to say no,” Hammer told Vulture. “But at the same time, I’m like, that was such a special thing, why don’t we just leave that alone?”

“Call Me By Your Name” was nominated for four Oscars and won the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay. Whether or not the film receives a sequel, author André Aciman is at work on a book sequel to the novel on which the film is based.

