Asian Film Awards: ‘Shoplifters’ and ‘Burning’ Triumph in Hong Kong

“Shoplifters” and “Burning” were the big winners at the 13th Asian Film Awards, with Hirokazu Kore-eda’s family drama winning Best Picture and Lee Chang-dong being named Best Director for his cerebral thriller. “Shadow” led all films by taking home four prizes, with Zhang Yimou’s epic period piece winning four technical awards: Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.
Samal Yeslyamova received Best Actress laurels for her performance in “Ayka,” just as she did at Cannes last year, with “The Blood of Wolves” star Yakusho Kōji joining her as Best Actor. “Burning” only left the ceremony with one of the eight prizes for which it was nominated, but Lee received a Lifetime Achievement award as well. Full list of winners:
Best Picture
“Shoplifters”
Best Director
Lee Chang-dong, “Burning”
Best Actor
Yakusho Kōji, “The Blood of Wolves”
Best Actress
Samal Yeslyamova, “Ayka”
Best Supporting Actor
Zhang Yu, “Dying to Survive”
Best Supporting Actress
Kara Wai, “Tracey”
Best Newcomer
Johnny Huang Jingyu, “Operation Red Sea”
Best New Director
Oliver Chan Siu Kuen, “Still Human”
Best Production Design
Ma Kwong Wing, “Shadow”
Best Visual Effects
Alex Lim Hung Fung, “Project Gutenberg”
AFA Rising Star Award
Park Seo-joon
Best Costume Design
Chen Minzheng, “Shadow”
AFA Next Generation Award
Kim Jae-joong
Best Cinematography
Zhao Xiangding, “Shadow”
Best Editing
Tsukamato Shinya, “Killing”
Excellence In Asian Cinema Award
Yakusho Kōji
Best Screenplay
Jia Zhangke, “Ash Is Purest White”
Best Original Music
Hosono Haruomi, “Shoplifters”
2018 Highest Grossing Asian Film
“Operation Red Sea”
Best Sound
Yang Jiang, Zhao Nan, “Shadow”
Lifetime Achievement Award
Lee Chang-dong
The ceremony took place at TVB City in Hong Kong.
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.