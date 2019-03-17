Asian Film Awards: ‘Shoplifters’ and ‘Burning’ Triumph in Hong Kong

Zhang Yimou's "Shadow" led all films with four wins.

“Shoplifters” and “Burning” were the big winners at the 13th Asian Film Awards, with Hirokazu Kore-eda’s family drama winning Best Picture and Lee Chang-dong being named Best Director for his cerebral thriller. “Shadow” led all films by taking home four prizes, with Zhang Yimou’s epic period piece winning four technical awards: Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

Samal Yeslyamova received Best Actress laurels for her performance in “Ayka,” just as she did at Cannes last year, with “The Blood of Wolves” star Yakusho Kōji joining her as Best Actor. “Burning” only left the ceremony with one of the eight prizes for which it was nominated, but Lee received a Lifetime Achievement award as well. Full list of winners:

Best Picture

“Shoplifters”

Best Director

Lee Chang-dong, “Burning”

Best Actor

Yakusho Kōji, “The Blood of Wolves”

Best Actress

Samal Yeslyamova, “Ayka”

Best Supporting Actor

Zhang Yu, “Dying to Survive”

Best Supporting Actress

Kara Wai, “Tracey”

Best Newcomer

Johnny Huang Jingyu, “Operation Red Sea”

Best New Director

Oliver Chan Siu Kuen, “Still Human”

Best Production Design

Ma Kwong Wing, “Shadow”

Best Visual Effects

Alex Lim Hung Fung, “Project Gutenberg”

AFA Rising Star Award

Park Seo-joon

Best Costume Design

Chen Minzheng, “Shadow”

AFA Next Generation Award

Kim Jae-joong

Best Cinematography

Zhao Xiangding, “Shadow”

Best Editing

Tsukamato Shinya, “Killing”

Excellence In Asian Cinema Award

Yakusho Kōji

Best Screenplay

Jia Zhangke, “Ash Is Purest White”

Best Original Music

Hosono Haruomi, “Shoplifters”

2018 Highest Grossing Asian Film

“Operation Red Sea”

Best Sound

Yang Jiang, Zhao Nan, “Shadow”

Lifetime Achievement Award

Lee Chang-dong

The ceremony took place at TVB City in Hong Kong.

