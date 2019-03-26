‘Avengers: Endgame’ Clocks in at 182 Minutes, Marvel’s Longest Runtime

Last year's "Infinity War" was a mere 149 minutes.

At 149 minutes, last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” was the longest movie in Marvel history. That record will soon be broken by its follow-up, as “Avengers: Endgame” clocks in at a character-building three hours and two minutes. The news was first (unintentionally) broken by AMC and then confirmed by Fandango, which seems unfazed by the prospect of a lengthy running time scaring away potential ticket-buyers.

Speaking to Collider earlier this month, Kevin Fiege addressed the runtime in less specific terms: “We’re gonna release the movie at the exact right running time,” he said. “I’m telling you this, it’s gonna be perfect. It’s gonna be the exact running time that the movie needs to be.”

He continued, “In all seriousness, we don’t look at run times in terms of mandates, or anything like that. Every movie should feel like it’s an hour and 45 minutes. Now, some movies can be 90 minutes and feel like they’re four hours. And some movies can be three and a half hours and feel like 90 minutes. So for us, that’s what it…It’s, ‘how does it feel?’ And every version of ‘Endgame’ thus far, and the ones that we’re honing in on, feel very good.”

For comparison, this month’s “Captain Marvel” clocked in at 124 minutes and last summer’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” was 118.

The film boasts an equally prodigious cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin, and Dave Bautista, just to name a few. Disney will release “Avengers: Endgame” on April 26.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.