‘Body at Brighton Rock’ Trailer: If the Creepy Drifters Don’t Get You, the Bear Will

Roxanne Benjamin's latest horror flick just premiered at SXSW.

Magnolia Pictures has unveiled the trailer for “Body at Brighton Rock,” which just had its world premiere at South by Southwest. Directed by Roxanne Benjamin, who made her feature debut with “Southbound” and also contributed to the “XX” anthology — it stars Karina Fontes as a park guide who comes across a dead body and is forced to deal with the aftermath on her lonesome.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Wendy, a part-time summer employee at a mountainous state park, takes on a rough trail assignment at the end of the season, trying to prove to her friends that she’s capable enough to do the job. When she takes a wrong turn and ends up deep in the backcountry, she stumbles upon what might be a potential crime scene. Stuck with no communication after losing her radio and with orders to guard the site, Wendy must fight the urge to run and do the harder job of staying put — spending the night deep in the wilderness, facing down her worst fears and proving to everyone — including herself — that she’s made of stronger stuff than they think she is.”

In addition to “Southbound” and the “Don’t Fall” and “The Birthday Party” segments of “XX,” Benjamin also wrote and directed the short film “Final Stop” last year. A genre veteran, she appeared in “V/H/S/2” as an actress before making the jump behind the camera.

Casey Adams, Emily Althaus, Miranda Bailey, Martin Spanjers, John Getz, and a bear that may or may not be CGI co-star in the film, which debuted in the Midnighters section at SXSW.

Magnolia will release “Body at Brighton Rock” in theaters and on demand on April 26. Avail yourself of the trailer below.

