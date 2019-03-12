A ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Sequel? Not So Fast, Despite Buzz From Queen Music Video Director

The Queen biopic earned five Oscar nominations and won star Rami Malek the award for Best Actor.

The internet is abuzz over a report from Page Six that the hugely successful Queen biographical drama “Bohemian Rhapsody” could be getting a sequel. The tip was provided by Rudi Dolezal, a music video director who worked with Queen on a number of clips during their career. Dolezal said a follow-up movie is “being heavily discussed in the Queen family,” adding, “I’m sure [Queen manager Jim Beach] plans a sequel that starts with Live Aid.”

On paper, the idea of a “Bohemian Rhapsody” sequel somewhat makes sense. Despite receiving negative reviews (IndieWire’s David Ehrlich gave the film a D review and called it royally embarrassing), the movie was a box office phenomenon around the world. To date, “Bohemian Rhapsody” has made $875 million worldwide, which is the kind of gross only superhero movies and blockbuster tentpoles hit these days. “Rhapsody” is the highest grossing music film and biopic ever made (not adjusted for inflation), so it’s not surprising to hear Queen members might want to make a sequel.

At this stage, however, a “Bohemian Rhapsody” sequel is just a rumor and nothing more. A publicist for Graham King, the producer who spent years trying to get the film made, confirms to /Film that no follow-up movie is on the table right now. The publicist said the validity of the rumor about a “Bohemian Rhapsody” sequel is not true. IndieWire did not immediately hear back from Graham’s team when asked for comment. Fox had no comment on the matter.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was nominated for five Academy Awards earlier this year and won four, more than any other film. Oscars for the movie included Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Film Editing, and Best Actor for Rami Malek. The movie is now available on demand.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.