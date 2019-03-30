‘Bond 25’ to Get the IMAX Treatment by Cinematographer Linus Sandgren

An image and footage leaked from the set of "Bond 25" confirm a franchise first shot in large format.

“Bond 25,” which started shooting this week in Norway, will be the first James Bond film shot in large-format, with Oscar-winning cinematographer Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”) using both Panavision and IMAX 65mm cameras. A leaked image (via @ImAFilmEditor) and footage from a remote lake near Oslo confirmed the presence of an IMAX camera attached to a Voltstack electric generator.

Related Danny Boyle Breaks Silence on Bond 25 Exit: 'It's Just a Great Shame'

Bond 25 Release Date Delayed by Two Months to April 2020

Rami Malek Eyed for Bond 25 Villain, But 'Mr. Robot' Could Get in the Way

IndieWire has learned that “Bond 25” (now with the working title “Eclipse”) will be shot primarily in Panavision but with action sequences reserved for the special IMAX treatment. Both director Cary Fukunaga (“Maniac,” “True Detective,” and “Beasts of No Nation”) and DP Sandgren (“First Man”) have a fondness and flair for shooting on film, so this is no surprise. It will certainly elevate the visual splendor with which cinematographer-turned-director Fukunaga excels. He has carved out quite a reputation for stunning camera moves, and this first-time teaming with Sandgren (who made quite the IMAX lunar splash on “First Man”) should make for a stunning fifth and final outing for Daniel Craig as 007.

“Bond 25” co-stars Léa Seydoux as “Spectre” character Dr. Madeleine Swann. It has not been confirmed if “Bohemian Rhapsody” Oscar winner Rami Malek will be playing the latest Bond baddie, or if Billy Magnussen (“Maniac,” “Game Night”) will be portraying a CIA operative.

“Bond 25” underwent a last-minute rewrite from Scott Z. Burns (“The Report,” “Side Effects,” The Bourne Ultimatum”) pushing back the start of production three months and its release date from February 14 to April 8, 2020. It will be distributed in the U.S. by United Artists Releasing, a joint venture of MGM and Annapurna Pictures.

Meanwhile, “Bond 25” will be joined by two other high-profile movies shot in IMAX in 2020, both from Warner Bros.: Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 1984” (June 5th, shot by Matthew Jensen) and Christopher Nolan’s untitled mystery thriller (July 17, described as “North by Northwest” meets “Inception”). Yet it’s unconfirmed if DP Hoyte van Hoytema (“Dunkirk,” “Interstellar”) will be reunited once again with Nolan.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.