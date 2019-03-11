‘Booksmart’ Red Band Trailer: Olivia Wilde Becomes a Critically-Acclaimed Film Director

Olivia Wilde's high school comedy is one of the breakout hits of the 2019 SXSW Film Festival.

Fresh off critical acclaim following its world premiere at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, “Booksmart” is set to make an even bigger impression with the release of its red band official trailer (embedded below). The upcoming release from Annapurna Pictures marks the feature directorial debut of Olivia Wilde. The actress had prior experience behind the camera having directed music videos for the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more, but with “Booksmart” she graduates to a full-fledged movie director.

The official synopsis reads: “Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, ‘Booksmart’ is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation.”

“Booksmart” features the inspired pairing of two rising Hollywood stars: Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein. The latter earned breakout buzz in 2017 for her supporting role in Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” and excitingly moves into a leading role here. The supporting cast includes Jessica Williams, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, and Jason Sudeikis, plus a handful of young newcomers selected by Wilde and casting director Allison Jones. The script is written by Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, and Katie Silberman.

In a rave review out of the SXSW Film Festival, IndieWire’s chief film critic Eric Kohn called “Booksmart” the best high school comedy of its kind since “Superbad.” “Wilde’s first feature is a slick, unpredictable romp about high school girls ready to get wild,” Kohn wrote. “‘Booksmart’ excels at celebrating a friendship strong enough to guarantee that the party never really ends until the credits roll.

Annapurna will release “Booksmart” through United Artists Releasing in theaters May 24. Watch the official red band trailer below.

