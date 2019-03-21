‘Call Me By Your Name’ Author Reveals the Surprising First Details of Book Sequel

Elio’s father Samuel, played by Michael Stuhlbarg in the film, becomes a major character in the upcoming sequel novel.

The status of the “Call Me By Your Name” movie sequel may be in jeopardy, but author André Aciman is moving right along with the publication of the sequel novel this fall. Aciman and publisher Farrar, Straus and Giroux have announced an October release date for the “Call Me By Your Name” books sequel, now officially titled “Find Me.” The sequel’s synopsis has also been revealed, and it might come as a surprise to fans as it’s not entirely Elio and Oliver focused.

The “Find Me” synopsis from FSG reads: “In ‘Find Me,’ Aciman shows us Elio’s father Samuel, now divorced, on a trip from Florence to Rome to visit Elio, who has become a gifted classical pianist. A chance encounter on the train leads to a relationship that changes Sami’s life definitively. Elio soon moves to Paris where he too has a consequential affair, while Oliver, now a professor in northern New England with sons who are nearly grown, suddenly finds himself contemplating a return visit to Europe.”

The synopsis reveals Elio’s father becomes a major character in the sequel after being one of the original novel’s main supporting players. Michael Stuhlbarg played Samuel in Luca Guadagnino’s film adaptation. Main characters Elio and Oliver also appear not to be together for a portion of the sequel, with Elio (played by Timothée Chalamet in the film) having a new relationship and Oliver (Armie Hammer) conflicted with family life in America. Aciman is juggling three characters and three separate storylines in the sequel, and how they eventually fit together is the big question moving forward.

In a statement to Vulture, Aciman explained his reason for exploring the world of Elio and Oliver once more. “The world of ‘Call Me by Your Name’ never left me,” the author said. “Though I created the characters and was the author of their lives, what I never expected was that they’d end up teaching me things about intimacy and about love that I didn’t quite think I knew until I’d put them down on paper. The film made me realize that I wanted to be back with them and watch them over the years — which is why I wrote ‘Find Me.’”

Whether or not Guadagnino and his cast members return for a film sequel remains to be seen. While the filmmaker has expressed interest in directing a sequel, Armie Hammer recently cast doubt on a follow-up film by saying it will difficult to top the spark of the original. “Find Me” will be released in bookstores October 29.

