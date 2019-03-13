Netflix and Amazon to Go Head to Head in Competition at Second Cannes TV Festival

Here's the official lineup for Cannes Series 2019, which runs April 5-10.

Netflix movies may still be question mark in terms of being allowed in competition at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May, but the streaming giant will be present at Cannes Series. The Cannes television festival will mark its second year next month with Netflix going up against rival Amazon in the competition section. The full lineup includes series from Israel, Norway, Spain, and Belgium.

Netflix’s competition entry is the German series “How to Sell Drugs Online Fast,” from writers Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann. Amazon is heading to Cannes Series with “The Feed,” a London-set drama created by Channing Powell and based on the novel Nick Clark Windo. “The Feed” stars “Game of Thrones” favorite Michelle Fairley opposite David Thewlis in a story about a piece of technology that allows people to instantly share thoughts and emotions. The tech falls into the wrong hands and becomes a murderous weapon.

The 2019 Cannes Series competition jury will be led by Baran bo Odar, best known as the showrunner of Netflix’ popular foreign drama “Dark.” Addition jury members include Stephen Fry, actors Miriam Leone (“Non Uccidere”) and Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”), actor and director Katheryn Winnick (“Vikings”), and composer Rob (“The Bureau”).

OFFICIAL COMPETITION SELECTION

BAUHAUS – A NEW ERA / Die neue Zeit (Germany)

Written by: Lars Kraume and Judith Angerbauer

Cast: Anna Maria Mühe, August Diehl, Trine Dyrholm, Valerie Pachner, Ludwig Trepte, Birgit Minichmayr

HOW TO SELL DRUGS ONLINE (FAST) (Germany)

Created by: Philipp Käßbohrer, Matthias Murmann

Written by : Philipp Käßbohrer, Sebastian Colley and Stefan Titze (inspired by true events)

Cast: Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamperidis, Lena Klenke, Damian Hardung, Leonie Wesselow, Luna Schaller, Bjarne Mädel

JUNICHI (Japan)

Created by: Eiji Kitahara, Mitsunobu Kawamura, Hirokazu Kore-Eda

Written by: Mami Sunada (d’après le roman d’Areno Inoue)

Cast: Jun Shison, Mina Fujii, Kaho, Mieko Harada, Noriko Eguchi, Aju Makita, Marika Ito Production : BUN-BUKU & STAR SANDS

MAGNUS (Norway)

Created by: Vidar Magnussen

Written by: Vidar Magnussen and Rolf Magne G. Andersen

Cast: Vidar Magnussen, Pål Rønning, Charlie Hutton, Ola G. Furuseth, Anette Amalie Larsen, Preben Hodneland, Lars Berge, Kristoffer Olsen, Tim Ahern

NEHAMA (Israel)

Created by: Reshef Levi

Written by: Reshef Regev Levi and Tomer Shani

Cast: Reshef Levi, Shalom Michaelshvili, Liron Weissman, Gala Kogen, Yuval Segal, Eran Zaracovitz, Gila Almagor, Yuval Scharf

PERFECT LIFE / Déjate Llevar (Spain)

Created by: Leticia Dolera

Written by: Leticia Dolera

Cast: Leticia Dolera, Celia Freijeiro, Aixa Villagrán, Enric Auquer

STUDIO TARARA (Belgium)

Created by: Tim Van Aelst

Written by : David Vennix & Tim Van Aelst

Cast: Koen De Graeve, Ruth Beeckmans, Peter Van den Begin, Janne Desmet, Geert Van Rampelberg

THE FEED (UK)

Created by: Channing Powell

Written by: Channing Powell (based on the novel by Nick Clark Windo)

Cast: Michelle Fairley, David Thewlis, Nina Toussaint-White, Guy Burnet

THE OUTBREAK (Russia)

Created by: Valeriy Fedorovich, Evgeniy Nikishov

Written by: Roman Kantor (based on the novel Vongozero by Jana Wagner)

Cast: Kirill Käro, Viktoria Isakova, Aleksander Robak, Maryana Spivak

THE TWELVE (Belgium)

Created by: Bert Van Dael, Sanne Nuyens

Written by: Bert Van Dael, Sanne Nuyens

Cast: Maaike Cafmeyer, Maaike Neuville, Tom Vermeir, Charlotte De Bruyne, Peter Gorissen, Zouzou Ben Chikha, Piet De Praitere, Titus De Voogdt, Mieke De Groote, Johan Heldenbergh, Lynn Van

OUT OF COMPETITION

VERNON SUBUTEX (France) – Opening Series of the Festival

Created by: Cathy Verney

Written by: Cathy Verney and Benjamin Dupas (based on the novels Vernon Subutex – Volume 1 and 2 by Virginie Despentes)

Cast: Romain Duris, Céline Sallette, Laurent Lucas, Flora Fischbach, Philippe Rebbot, Florence Thomassin, Emilie Gavois-Kahn, Athaya Mokonzi

BEECHAM HOUSE (UK)

Created by: Gurinder Chadha, Shahrukh Husain, Paul Mayeda Berges

Written by: Gurinder Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges, Shahrukh Husain and Victor Levin

Cast: Tom Bateman, Lesley Nicol, Leo Suter, Dakota Blue Richards, Gregory Fitoussi, Pallavi Sharda, Bessie Carter, Adil Ray, Viveik Kalra, Roshan Seth, Marc Warren

NOS4A2 (USA)

Created by: Jami O’Brien based on the novel by Joe Hill

Written by: Jami O’Brien based on the novel by Joe Hill

Cast: Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson,Virginia Kull, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jahkara J. Smith

THE ROOK (USA)

Created by: Karyn Usher, Lisa Zwerling, and Stephen Garrett

Written by: Sam Holcroft & Al Muriel (based on the novel by Daniel O’Malley)

Cast: Emma Greewell, Joely Richardson, Olivia Munn, Adrian Lester, Ronan Raftery, Catherine Steadman, Jon Fletcher

NOW APOCALYPSE (USA)

Created by: Gregg Araki

Written by: Gregg Araki and Karley Sciortino

Cast: Avan Jogia, Kelli Berglund, Beau Mirchoff, Roxane Mesquida, Tyler Posey, Desmond Chiam, Jacob Artist, RJ Mitte, Taylor Hart, Evan Hart, James Duval

YEARS & YEARS (UK)

Created by: Russell T Davies

Written by: Russell T Davies

Cast: Emma Thompson, Jade Alleyne, Maxime Baldry, George Bukhari, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Dino Fetscher, Jessica Hynes, Rory Kinnear, Rachel Logan, Ruth Madeley, T’nia Miller, Anne Reid,

