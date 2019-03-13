Netflix and Amazon to Go Head to Head in Competition at Second Cannes TV Festival

Netflix movies may still be question mark in terms of being allowed in competition at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May, but the streaming giant will be present at Cannes Series. The Cannes television festival will mark its second year next month with Netflix going up against rival Amazon in the competition section. The full lineup includes series from Israel, Norway, Spain, and Belgium.
Netflix’s competition entry is the German series “How to Sell Drugs Online Fast,” from writers Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann. Amazon is heading to Cannes Series with “The Feed,” a London-set drama created by Channing Powell and based on the novel Nick Clark Windo. “The Feed” stars “Game of Thrones” favorite Michelle Fairley opposite David Thewlis in a story about a piece of technology that allows people to instantly share thoughts and emotions. The tech falls into the wrong hands and becomes a murderous weapon.
The 2019 Cannes Series competition jury will be led by Baran bo Odar, best known as the showrunner of Netflix’ popular foreign drama “Dark.” Addition jury members include Stephen Fry, actors Miriam Leone (“Non Uccidere”) and Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”), actor and director Katheryn Winnick (“Vikings”), and composer Rob (“The Bureau”).
Check out the lineups for the competition and out-of-competition sections below.
OFFICIAL COMPETITION SELECTION
BAUHAUS – A NEW ERA / Die neue Zeit (Germany)
Written by: Lars Kraume and Judith Angerbauer
Cast: Anna Maria Mühe, August Diehl, Trine Dyrholm, Valerie Pachner, Ludwig Trepte, Birgit Minichmayr
HOW TO SELL DRUGS ONLINE (FAST) (Germany)
Created by: Philipp Käßbohrer, Matthias Murmann
Written by : Philipp Käßbohrer, Sebastian Colley and Stefan Titze (inspired by true events)
Cast: Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamperidis, Lena Klenke, Damian Hardung, Leonie Wesselow, Luna Schaller, Bjarne Mädel
JUNICHI (Japan)
Created by: Eiji Kitahara, Mitsunobu Kawamura, Hirokazu Kore-Eda
Written by: Mami Sunada (d’après le roman d’Areno Inoue)
Cast: Jun Shison, Mina Fujii, Kaho, Mieko Harada, Noriko Eguchi, Aju Makita, Marika Ito Production : BUN-BUKU & STAR SANDS
MAGNUS (Norway)
Created by: Vidar Magnussen
Written by: Vidar Magnussen and Rolf Magne G. Andersen
Cast: Vidar Magnussen, Pål Rønning, Charlie Hutton, Ola G. Furuseth, Anette Amalie Larsen, Preben Hodneland, Lars Berge, Kristoffer Olsen, Tim Ahern
NEHAMA (Israel)
Created by: Reshef Levi
Written by: Reshef Regev Levi and Tomer Shani
Cast: Reshef Levi, Shalom Michaelshvili, Liron Weissman, Gala Kogen, Yuval Segal, Eran Zaracovitz, Gila Almagor, Yuval Scharf
PERFECT LIFE / Déjate Llevar (Spain)
Created by: Leticia Dolera
Written by: Leticia Dolera
Cast: Leticia Dolera, Celia Freijeiro, Aixa Villagrán, Enric Auquer
STUDIO TARARA (Belgium)
Created by: Tim Van Aelst
Written by : David Vennix & Tim Van Aelst
Cast: Koen De Graeve, Ruth Beeckmans, Peter Van den Begin, Janne Desmet, Geert Van Rampelberg
THE FEED (UK)
Created by: Channing Powell
Written by: Channing Powell (based on the novel by Nick Clark Windo)
Cast: Michelle Fairley, David Thewlis, Nina Toussaint-White, Guy Burnet
THE OUTBREAK (Russia)
Created by: Valeriy Fedorovich, Evgeniy Nikishov
Written by: Roman Kantor (based on the novel Vongozero by Jana Wagner)
Cast: Kirill Käro, Viktoria Isakova, Aleksander Robak, Maryana Spivak
THE TWELVE (Belgium)
Created by: Bert Van Dael, Sanne Nuyens
Written by: Bert Van Dael, Sanne Nuyens
Cast: Maaike Cafmeyer, Maaike Neuville, Tom Vermeir, Charlotte De Bruyne, Peter Gorissen, Zouzou Ben Chikha, Piet De Praitere, Titus De Voogdt, Mieke De Groote, Johan Heldenbergh, Lynn Van
OUT OF COMPETITION
VERNON SUBUTEX (France) – Opening Series of the Festival
Created by: Cathy Verney
Written by: Cathy Verney and Benjamin Dupas (based on the novels Vernon Subutex – Volume 1 and 2 by Virginie Despentes)
Cast: Romain Duris, Céline Sallette, Laurent Lucas, Flora Fischbach, Philippe Rebbot, Florence Thomassin, Emilie Gavois-Kahn, Athaya Mokonzi
BEECHAM HOUSE (UK)
Created by: Gurinder Chadha, Shahrukh Husain, Paul Mayeda Berges
Written by: Gurinder Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges, Shahrukh Husain and Victor Levin
Cast: Tom Bateman, Lesley Nicol, Leo Suter, Dakota Blue Richards, Gregory Fitoussi, Pallavi Sharda, Bessie Carter, Adil Ray, Viveik Kalra, Roshan Seth, Marc Warren
NOS4A2 (USA)
Created by: Jami O’Brien based on the novel by Joe Hill
Written by: Jami O’Brien based on the novel by Joe Hill
Cast: Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson,Virginia Kull, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jahkara J. Smith
THE ROOK (USA)
Created by: Karyn Usher, Lisa Zwerling, and Stephen Garrett
Written by: Sam Holcroft & Al Muriel (based on the novel by Daniel O’Malley)
Cast: Emma Greewell, Joely Richardson, Olivia Munn, Adrian Lester, Ronan Raftery, Catherine Steadman, Jon Fletcher
NOW APOCALYPSE (USA)
Created by: Gregg Araki
Written by: Gregg Araki and Karley Sciortino
Cast: Avan Jogia, Kelli Berglund, Beau Mirchoff, Roxane Mesquida, Tyler Posey, Desmond Chiam, Jacob Artist, RJ Mitte, Taylor Hart, Evan Hart, James Duval
YEARS & YEARS (UK)
Created by: Russell T Davies
Written by: Russell T Davies
Cast: Emma Thompson, Jade Alleyne, Maxime Baldry, George Bukhari, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Dino Fetscher, Jessica Hynes, Rory Kinnear, Rachel Logan, Ruth Madeley, T’nia Miller, Anne Reid,
