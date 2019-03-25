‘Chambers’ Photos: Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn in Disturbing Netflix Horror Series

Tony Goldwyn and newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose star in the horror fantasy series premiering April 26 on the platform.

Uma Thurman is the latest A-lister to join the Netflix talent pool: the Oscar nominee will attempt to heal trauma with horror in the streaming giant’s newest psychological fantasy series “Chambers.” The “Pulp Fiction” actress stars alongside Tony Goldwyn, Candian TV’s Griffin Powell-Arcand, and newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose in the ten-episode drama, set to premiere late April. The drama centers around a young heart attack sufferer (Rose) who is recovering from a much-needed heart transplant, but what comes afterward is anything but celebratory. There’s something odd about her new heart, and she’s determined to find out what caused her donor’s sudden death. The closer she comes to uncovering answers, the more she begins to lose herself and take on the more sinister characteristics of the deceased.

Netflix released an intriguing batch of first-look photos that promise plenty of fresh-faced talent, while hinting ominously at the parts Thurman and Goldwyn play in the horrific circumstances. See below for a first glimpse.

According to series creator Leah Rachel, “‘Chambers’ is a psychological horror story taking place in a mystic, New Age pocket of Arizona, that explores the different ways we metabolize trauma. But what starts out as a grounded human story pivots into something far more strange and fucked up.”

“Chambers” is Rachel’s first full-length TV series. She previously wrote all six episodes of the WIGS web series “Audrey,” starring “Veep”‘s Gary Cole and hailing from executive producers Jon Avnet and Effie Brown.

Thurman won a Golden Globe for the HBO film “Hysterical Blindness.” Her last TV role was on the con artist dark comedy “Imposters” on Bravo. Goldwyn’s best known small screen role is playing Fitzgerald Grant III, President of the United States on “Scandal.” Rose was discovered modeling at the Santa Fe Indian Market at the age of 16.

“Chambers” joins Netflix’s ever-growing horror and true crime slate of programming on April 26.

