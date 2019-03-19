Christopher Nolan’s New Film Casts John David Washington, Described as ‘Massive Action Blockbuster’

Washington earned Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for his breakout turn in Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman."

Christopher Nolan’s ultra-secretive new movie has cast John David Washington in a starring role, Variety confirms. Further details on the film are being kept under wraps for now, but Warner Bros. has already given the project a July 2020 release date. Nolan has finished the script for the movie and production is eyeing a start date later this year.

Despite rumors that Nolan’s script is a “romantic thriller” in the vein of “North by Northwest” mixed with elements of his own cerebral action movie “Inception,” people close to the project have denied the claims to Variety. Per reporter Justin Kroll: “One insider described the pic as a massive, innovative, action blockbuster, which will again be shown in Imax.”

The Nolan film is a huge career boost for Washington, who is quickly making a name for himself in Hollywood separate from that of his father, Denzel. The actor first broke out as a series regular opposite Dwayne Johnson on the HBO sports series “Ballers.” Washington earned rave reviews last year in the starring role of Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” which earned him Best Actor nominations at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Washington also had supporting roles last year in David Lowery’s “The Old Man & the Gun” and the Sundance drama “Monsters and Men.”

The 2020 event picture will be Nolan’s first release since “Dunkirk.” The WWII survival thriller was another critical and box office success for the director, earning him his first Oscar nomination for Best Director. Nolan worked hard to create a singular theatrical experience for “Dunkirk” by filming nearly the entire film with 70mm IMAX cameras. The director is expected to do something similar for his new movie.

Warner Bros. will release the untitled new Christopher Nolan movie in theaters July 17, 2020.

