Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki Confirmed for Christopher Nolan’s 2020 Action Movie

The two actors join John David Washington in Warner Bros.' upcoming Nolan tentpole.

Christopher Nolan is rounding out the cast of next feature and bringing on Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki to star opposite the already-announced John David Washington. Variety confirmed the new casting, which arrived just a day after the “BlacKkKlansman” favorite became the first actor to join the project.

As reported earlier this week, rumors that Nolan’s movie is a “romantic thriller” in the vein of “North by Northwest” are not confirmed. Sources close to the project have denied that logline to Variety, describing the project instead as another one of Nolan’s “massive, innovative, action blockbusters which will again be shown in Imax.”

Pattinson has built a career out of collaborating with some of the biggest auteur filmmakers around the world, and Nolan certainly fits the bill. The actor has mostly worked on independent films over the last decade, most recently teaming up with Claire Denis for “High Life” (opening in theaters next month), David Michod for “The King,” and Robert Eggers for “The Lighthouse.” Pattinson’s last studio film was in 2012 with “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.”

As for Debicki, the Australian actress is coming off a breakthrough year after earning the best reviews of her career for “Widows.” Many film critics championed Debicki’s “Widows” performance in the awards race. The actress also delivered strong work last year in “The Tale.” Debicki is no stranger to big budget studio tentpoles, having starred in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.”

Nolan’s 2020 event picture will be his first release since “Dunkirk.” Nolan worked hard to create a singular theatrical experience for “Dunkirk” by filming nearly the entire film with 70mm IMAX cameras. The director is expected to do something similar for his new movie.

Warner Bros. will release the untitled new Christopher Nolan movie in theaters nationwide July 17, 2020.

