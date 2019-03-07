‘Cobra Kai’ Season 2 Trailer: YouTube’s Surprise Hit Is Back for Another Fight

The "Karate Kid" continuation series returns with new episodes next month.

“Cobra Kai” came out of nowhere to become one of 2018’s sleeper TV hits. To be fair, it did have the built-in appeal of following in the footsteps of a beloved ’80s movie. But bringing a former villain into focus somehow worked and made the series a flagship show in the YouTube Premium world. With Season 2, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are both back, reprising their roles from the long-running franchise for another season. Danny (Macchio) is pushing a new karate dojo, while Johnny (Zabka) plots his own kind of revenge. Along the way, there are sun-drenched shots of beaches, slow-motion fist bumps, broken boards, and trainers shouting the word “badass.”

In case anyone watching forgot where all of these old feuds come from, there’s a few clips from “The Karate Kid” sprinkled in for good measure. At one point, Danny even takes down a photo of Mr. Miyagi from a wall with a pensive look on his face.

As with the show’s debut season, this new batch of episodes will all drop at once at the end of next month. (Any viewers interested in catching up will need a subscription to see all ten so far, but the show’s first two episodes are available to watch here.)

“When mapping out Season 1, we had too much story to tell in the time that we had, and it became evident early on that a lot of the stories that we were going to tell were going to get punted to a later season,” co-showrunner Josh Heald told IndieWire at last season’s close.

“Cobra Kai” Season 2 premieres April 24 on YouTube Premium. Watch the full trailer (including some iPhone videos being shot in landscape mode, as is proper) below:

