Criterion Channel Announces First Month of Programming — Stream 10 David Lynch Movies and More

The first round of programming on the Criterion Channel proves no cinephile will be able to resist this streaming platform.

Out of the ashes of FilmStruck comes the Criterion Channel, which is launching April 8 and has announced an exciting first slate of new programming being added onto the streaming platform throughout its first month. When the service goes live next month it will be the exclusive streaming home for the Criterion Collection and Janus Films’ library of more than 1,000 classic and contemporary films. Original series that aired on FilmStruck will be back on the Criterion Channel, including “Adventures in Moviegoing,” “Meet the Filmmakers,” and “Observations on Film Art.”

In addition to its extensive library, Criterion Channel will be adding new films daily. The first new addition to the service on April 8 will be a spotlight on Columbia Pictures’ history of film noir through 11 movies: “My Name Is Julia Ross” (Joseph H. Lewis, 1945); “So Dark the Night” (Joseph H. Lewis, 1946); “The Big Heat” (Fritz Lang, 1953); “Human Desire” (Fritz Lang, 1954); “Drive a Crooked Road” (Richard Quine, 1954); “Pushover” (Richard Quine, 1954); “Nightfall” (Jacques Tourneur, 1957); “The Burglar” (Paul Wendkos, 1957); “The Lineup” (Don Siegel, 1958); “Murder by Contract” (Irving Lerner, 1958); “Experiment in Terror” (Blake Edwards, 1962).

One of the most exciting new additions arrives April 11 in the form of 10 David Lynch movies. Feature films “Eraserhead,” “The Elephant Man,” “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me,” and “Mulholland Dr.” will be available to stream online, as well as six Lynch short films spanning 1967-1995, including “Six Men Getting Sick,” “The Alphabet,” “The Grandmother,” “The Amputee Version 1,” The Amputee Version 2,” and “Premonitions Following an Evil Deed.”

Other highlights in the first month of new programming include Sofia Coppola’s “The Virgin Suicides” (April 24), Charlie Chaplin’s “The Kid” (April 20), and a series of six movie curated by guest-programmer Julie Taymor, including Akira Kurosawa’s “Rashomon” and Federico Fellini’s “Nights of Cabiria.”

Subscribers who sign up for the Criterion Channel by April 7 will get a 30-day free trial (starting April 8), reduced fees for as long as they remain subscribed, and immediate access to a new pre-launch, members-only Movie of the Week every Wednesday between now and the April 8 launch.

Click here for the full list of April programming on The Criterion Channel. Watch the official trailer for the service’s launch below.

