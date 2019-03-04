David Fincher and Tim Miller’s ‘Love, Death & Robots’ Kills Hitler in Animated Short

Netflix has released synopses for all 18 of the animated short films that make up "Love, Death & Robots."

Netflix is building up to the March 15 release of its animated anthology series “Love, Death & Robots” by dropping a teaser trailer each day for one of the season’s 18 different animated short films. The series hails from “Deadpool” director Tim Miller and executive producer David Fincher. Per the official synopsis, “Love, Death & Robots” will feature different animation styles and directors for each short film.

As Netflix continues to drop individualized teasers, the streaming giant has issued synopses for each of the animations. One short that already stands out is “Alternate Histories,” which is set in a world called Multiversity and will feature Adolf Hitler dying in a variety of comically fantastic ways.” The teaser for “Alternate Histories” finds Hitler being trampled by a horse and ends with the bloodied and dismembered dictator spread out across the concrete.

The 18 short films span several different genres, including science fiction (“Three Robots”) and horror (“Sucker of Souls”). The full synopses for each “Love, Death & Robots” installment is below. The anthology series debuts March 15 on Netflix.

“Alternate Histories”: Want to see Hitler die in a variety of comically fantastic ways? Now you can. Welcome to Multiversity!

“Fish Night”: After their car breaks down in the desert, two salesmen take a dreamlike voyage to the dawn of time.

“Lucky 13”: After the drop-ship Lucky 13 lost two crews, no pilot would fly her… but rookies don’t get a choice.

“Zima Blue”: The renowned artist Zima recounts his mysterious past and rise to fame before unveiling his final work.

“Ice Age”: A young couple moves into an apartment and finds a lost civilization inside their antique freezer.

“Aquila Rift”: Awakening after traveling light years off course, a ship’s crew struggles to discover just how far they’ve come.

“Blind Spot”: A gang of cyborg thieves stage a high-speed heist of a heavily armored convoy.

“Good Hunting”: The son of a spirit hunter forges a bond with a shape-shifting huli jing.

“Helping Hand”: Stranded in orbit, an astronaut must choose between life and limb before her oxygen runs out.

“Shape-Shifters”: Deep in Afghanistan, two Marines with supernatural powers face a threat from one of their own kind.

“Secret War”: Elite units of the Red Army fight an unholy evil deep in the ancient forests of Siberia.

“Sonnie’s Edge”: In the underground world of “beastie” fights, Sonnie is unbeatable — as long as she keeps her edge.

“Sucker of Souls”: Unleashed by an archaeological dig, a bloodthirsty demon battles a team of mercenaries armed with… cats?

“Suits”: A community of farmers use their homemade mechs to defend their families from an alien invasion.

“The Dump”: Ugly Dave calls the garbage dump home, and he’s not about to let some city slicker take it away from him.

“The Witness”: After seeing a brutal murder, a woman flees from the killer through the streets of a surreal city.

“Three Robots”: Long after the fall of humanity, three robots embark on a sightseeing tour of a post-apocalyptic city.

“When The Yogurt Took Over”: After scientists accidentally breed super-intelligent yogurt, it soon hungers for world domination.

View this post on Instagram Death scenario number two… #LoveDeathandRobots A post shared by Love Death + Robots (@lovedeathandrobots) on Feb 26, 2019 at 8:01am PST

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.