‘Deadwood’ Movie Gets First Trailer, Emmys-Eligible Release Date

The return of South Dakota's most beloved mustaches will arrive on the last day it could qualify for 2019 consideration.

It’s been a long journey back to the screen for “Deadwood.” But now fans and awards prognosticators alike have something to pay attention to.

HBO has released the first look at “Deadwood: The Movie,” along with a very carefully timed May 31 release date. Arriving with enough of a cushion after the end of “Game of Thrones,” this continuation of David Milch’s beloved three-season chronicle of the lawless South Dakota town premieres on the last day of the Emmy eligibility calendar.

This sneak peek below features the return of most of the original series’ central cast. Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, John Hawkes and more are back to put a cap on a series that’s stayed dormant since the original series aired its last episode in 2006. The official “Deadwood: The Movie” logline explains that “the indelible characters of the show are reunited after a decade to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood.”

Even though it never took home some of the top prizes, the show was no Emmys stranger during its original run. It garnered 28 nods over its three seasons, but competing in different categories might give this movie conclusion a better shot than it had when it was competing as a Drama Series.

It will face stiff competition, even in a season without a “Black Mirror” installment as a competitor. Namely, its biggest competition will be its fellow HBO titles. “Brexit,” “Native Son,” and “My Dinner with Hervé” all feature heavily among this year’s contenders, according to predictions from IndieWire’s Ben Travers. Even if Netflix opts to put up the “Sense8” finale for consideration, “Deadwood” might very well be the frontrunner. We’ll have a better idea when the film premieres at the end of May.

Watch the teaser for the film below:

