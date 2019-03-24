‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ Trailer: Dora the Explorer Goes to High School in Live-Action Adaptation

Can't decide between seeing this and re-watching the cartoon? Why not both?

Paramount has unveiled the trailer for “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” which discerning Dora diehards will recognize as the live-action adaptation of “Dora the Explorer.” Giving off an “Indiana Jones” vibe, it unfortunately doesn’t feature a flesh-and-blood rendering of the “Why not both?” meme we all know and love. Despite that, you may still watch the trailer below if you’re so inclined.

Here’s the synopsis: “Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever — High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.” Moner previously appeared in “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “Instant Family.”

James Bobin — who previously helmed “The Muppets,” Muppets Most Wanted,” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass” in addition to co-creating “Flight of the Conchords” and working as a writer and director on “Da Ali G Show” — is helming the project. “Dora the Explorer” aired 172 episodes between 2000 and 2014.

Danny Trejo and Benicio del Toro lend their voices to the film as Boots the Monkey and Swiper the Fox, respectively, with “The New World” star Q’orianka Kilcher also appearing as Inca Princess Kawillaka. Paramount will release “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” on August 2.

