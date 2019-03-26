Doug Jones Criticizes Press for Suggesting He Turned Down ‘Hellboy’ Reboot Cameo Out of Anger

Jones says he turned down the cameo because of a shoulder injury, not because he was trying to defend original "Hellboy" director Guillermo del Toro.

Doug Jones wants to make it clear he has no ill will against the upcoming “Hellboy” movie, which reboots the comic book character on the big screen after two adaptations from writer-director Guillermo del Toro. The “Star Trek: Discovery” actor and del Toro favorite played Abe Sabien in 2004’s “Hellboy” and its 2008 sequel “Hellboy II: The Golden Army.” In an interview with Popcorn Talk, Jones called out publications for running stories back in February that made it appear he had turned down a cameo in the new “Hellboy” movie because he was bitter the franchise got taken away from del Toro. The director’s plan for a “Hellboy 3” never materialized.

“The Hollywood Reporter article I think was written with a bit of a slant to it,” Jones said. “I think the headline says, ‘Doug Jones says no thanks to the new Hellboy,’ right? And that sounded evil. That sounded to me like me going, ‘No thanks, don’t want your stupid movie.’ Not even close. I’m still very good friends with Mike Mignola, the creator of the ‘Hellboy’ franchise, the ‘Hellboy’ comic books, and he was very involved with this new movie.”

Jones’ friendship with Mignola resulted in an offer to cameo in the reboot, which the actor politely declined. Jones said last month he couldn’t make it to the “Hellboy” reboot set because of his commitment to CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery,” and publications still ran headlines suggesting it could’ve been anger that led Jones to reject a cameo. As the actor told Popcorn Talk, he was also recovering from a serious shoulder injury at the time that would’ve made a physically-demanding cameo impossible.

“I had injured my shoulder, which I didn’t really talk about out loud that much,” Jones said. “And, it was a very physical role that I would not be healed enough to do by the time that rolled up. So, so between ‘Star Trek’ and my shoulder it was just, I couldn’t do it. But then the articles were written with a slant of like oh he’s probably just being nice because he’s so loyal to Guillermo del Toro and they’re not making a ‘Hellboy 3.’ It was that narrative that was put into it and I did not ever say any of that.”

When asked if he would watch the new “Hellboy,” which casts “Stranger Things” favorite David Harbour in the title role, Jones said, “Absolutely I’m going to go see it and I wish them well. Reboots are a reality of Hollywoodland, right? It was inevitable that this would happen at some point with something I was in. I will absolutely watch the new one. Like I said, I still have friends involved with it, so I wish them well, absolutely.”

The new “Hellboy” also stars Daniel Dae Kim, Ian McShane, and “American Honey” breakout Sasha Lane. “The Descent” director Neil Marshall is behind the camera for the franchise relaunch. The movie is opening in theaters nationwide April 12.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.