‘Dumbo’ First Reactions: Tim Burton’s Latest Is ‘Visually Mind-Blowing’ and His Best In Years

Tim Burton takes big dramatic liberties in this adaptation of Disney's classic 1941 animated movie.

The first reactions for Tim Burton’s live-action “Dumbo” rolled in following the film’s March 11 world premiere in Los Angeles, and so far so good. The release is Burton’s first tentpole after a string of critical and commercial disappointments, including “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” and “Dark Shadows.” Fortunately, buzz on “Dumbo” is already much stronger than Burton’s more recent films, with numerous critics and film journalists calling “Dumbo” by far Burton’s best live-action effort in years.

“It’s a beautiful and whimsical movie, starring a CGI elephant with so much heart,” writes Gamespot entertainment editor Chris Hayner. “It’s also a rather simple tale, so don’t expect tons of character depth. But I still had a blast with the ride it took me on and it’s the best Burton’s been in years.”

/Film critic Peter Sciretta also called it “one of the best live action films Burton has directed in years” and said it was much stronger than recent live-action Disney efforts such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Mary Poppins Returns.” Unlike “Beauty and the Beast,” “Dumbo” takes dramatic liberties in adapting the classic 1941 animated movie of the same name. Burton and screenwriter Ehren Kruger have expanded the story to include the perspectives of several human characters, played by the likes of Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, and Danny DeVito. The animated film was told strictly from Dumbo’s point of view. As Sciretta summed it up, Burton’s film is about 25% a remake and 75% something new.

“Dumbo” opens in theaters nationwide from Disney on March 22. Check out the first reactions below.

I know I don’t sound too enthused about this movie but it was enjoyable, and it is certainly worlds better than Beauty and the Beast and Mary Poppins Returns. For reference, the only Disney live action remakes I liked were Jungle Book and Cinderella. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 12, 2019

What I think it has going for it most is it’s not simply a live action remake. The animated original is an hour long and light on humans. This has people like Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton playing over-the-top, and plenty of other characters. #Dumbo — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) March 12, 2019

Make no mistake, though. It’s still the story of a giant-eared elephant that just wants to see his mom again. There just happens to be a good amount of adorable mixed in, and some fun musical nods to the original. Casey Jr was a particular delight for me. #Dumbo — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) March 12, 2019

DUMBO stole my heart. I’m totally cool with it. Congrats to everyone behind this beautiful, surprising & visually mindblowing film. pic.twitter.com/cekRIzTOcc — Julia Hart (@juliahartowitz) March 12, 2019

#Dumbo has a blessedly surprising pro-animal rights agenda wrapped in a subtle, rebellious meta-commentary on a band of outsiders shaking up a corporate establishment. Its aesthetic design is dazzling, gorgeous & meticulous. The CG elephant is absolutely adorable. pic.twitter.com/hN0gjHUiv4 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 12, 2019

Watched #Dumbo last week. Despite some great visuals, a very fun Michael Keaton performance, and an adorable baby pachyderm, the movie never really gets you caring as much about what’s going on as the original. The human stories feel undercooked and it really rains on the parade. — Tom Jorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) March 12, 2019

