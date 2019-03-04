Eddie Vedder Sings ‘A Star Is Born’ Song in Concert After First Warning Bradley Cooper Not to Remake It

Cooper met with Vedder prior to filming in order to take notes on what it's like to be an actual rock star.

Eddie Vedder channeled Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) while performing a March 3 set at the Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona. The Pearl Jam frontman treated the festival audience to a cover of “Maybe It’s Time,” which is more or less Jackson’s anthem throughout “A Star Is Born.” The track is performed by Jackson/Cooper numerous times throughout the film, most notably during Jackson and Ally’s first meeting at a drag bar. Grammy-winning singer Jason Isbell wrote the song for the film.

The main reason Vedder singing “A Star Is Born” is notable is because the musician was one of Cooper’s early naysayers. As Cooper revealed to Yahoo Entertainment in September before the film’s theatrical release, he met with Vedder in person before filming on “A Star Is Born” got underway in order to help him shape the Jackson Maine rock star character.

“He thought it was crazy I was going to do this movie,” Cooper said. “He was like, ‘What? Bro, don’t do that.’” Cooper continued, “I went up to Seattle and spent four or five days with him and I asked him 9,000 questions. And he gave me minor, little things that only musicians know about what to do, just aesthetically and the inner workings. … He was wonderful.”

“A Star Is Born” was nominated for eight Oscars this year, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Cooper, and Best Actress for Lady Gaga, and it took home the Best Original Song trophy for leading single “Shallow.” Warner Bros. ended up only campaigning the one song for the Oscar, which is why “Maybe It’s Time” was never in contention.

Watch Vedder perform “Maybe It’s Time” from the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack in the video below.

