‘Euphoria’ Teaser: Zendaya and Drake Team Up to Find That Elusive Feeling

The upcoming HBO teen drama is based on an Israeli TV series.

Get ready to feel the “Euphoria.” Drake and Future the Prince’s upcoming teen drama starring singer and actress Zendaya (lately of “The OA” and “The Greatest Showman”) will be coming to HBO later this year. If a teaser the network released on Thursday is any indication, it’s going to be quite a trippy ride.

Set to the song “Hex” by Ark Patrol, the teaser gives a hint of some of the fun — and trouble — a group of high school students will have as they live in a world far removed from any John Hughes movie. Sam Levinson, who wrote and directed the bleak and violent “Assassination Nation,” will bring his sinister style to “Euphoria” as writer and executive producer on the project. Although it’s unclear how closely HBO’s series will hew to the Israeli show it’s based on, the original had plenty of sex, drugs, and even death.

Here’s HBO’s official description:

Following a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media, the series will be executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince. The ensemble cast includes actor and singer Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney (“Sharp Objects”), Maude Apatow (“Girls”), Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer and Storm Reid.

“Euphoria” is an American adaptation of an Israeli show of the same name, and all episodes are written by Sam Levinson. The series will be produced in partnership with A24 (“Random Acts of Flyness,” “2 Dope Queens,” “Pod Save America”) and includes executive producers Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon. Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, who created the Israeli series, are also set to executive produce.

”Euphoria” will be released sometime in 2019 on HBO.

