Iconic Bond Girl Eva Green Says 007 Should Always Be Played by a Man

The "Casino Royale" favorite says women are better off creating their own action heroes instead.

With Daniel Craig leaving the 007 franchise following the release of Cary Fukunaga’s Bond 25 in April 2020, all eyes are already focusing on who will be tapped to fill the actor’s shoes and lead the next era of Bond movies. Names such as Idris Elba and Richard Madden continue to be rumored, although some actors such as Elizabeth Banks and Gillian Anderson have proposed gender-flipping the character and introducing the world’s first female Bond. Eva Green, a 007 icon having played Vesper Lynd in Craig’s first Bond movie “Casino Royale,” believes wherever Bond goes next the character should remain played by a man.

“I’m for women, but I really think James Bond should remain a man,” Green told Vanity Fair on the “Dumbo” red carpet. “It doesn’t make sense for him to be a woman. Women can play different types of characters, be in action movies, and be superheroes, but James Bond should always be a man and not be Jane Bond. There is history with the character that should continue. He should be played by a man.”

Green’s opinion is similar to that of Rachel Weisz, who gained attention in February 2018 for saying women should create their own action movie opportunities instead of settling for playing a pre-existing character. As Weisz said, “[Ian Fleming] devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women. Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.”

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Green’s role as Vesper was acclaimed when “Casino Royale” opened in 2006 and the character is widely viewed as one of the best and most progressive Bond girls in the history of 007 movies. The actress told Vanity Fair she is proud to be the central figure in evolving the Bond girl to be more than just a good-looking sidekick.

“I originally had reservations about being a Bond girl. I didn’t want to be a bimbo,” Green said. “The women are now perceived differently. They are intelligent and sassy and fascinating. I loved playing Vesper. She’s the only one to get to Bond’s heart and has a big impact on his life.”

Green can rest easy about Bond staying male, as 007 movie producer Barbara Broccoli has been outspoken about not flipping the character’s gender. “Bond is male,” Broccoli said last year. “He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male.”

Bond 25 will be Craig’s fifth outing as 007 following “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall,” and “Spectre.” Green had nothing but praise to share for her former co-star, hailing him as the “best James Bond we’ve ever seen.”

“He’s made James Bond human,” Green said. “We see him flawed and vulnerable.”

Craig’s final outing as James Bond will open in theaters April 8, 2020. Green can next be seen in Tim Burton’s “Dumbo,” opening nationwide from Disney on March 29.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.