‘Free Meek’ Teaser Trailer: Amazon Docuseries Follows the Rapper’s Quest for Justice

Amazon has unveiled the teaser trailer for “Free Meek,” an upcoming docuseries that follows the rapper/activist’s journey to free himself from a prison sentence of two to four years for a parole violation. That sentence, issued in November 2017, sparked controversy online as well as the #FreeMeek hashtag from which the series takes its name. Watch the teaser below.

Per a description, “Free Meek” will “will follow Meek and his fight for exoneration while exposing flaws in the criminal justice system” as well as “give viewers unprecedented access to the star’s life, career, and criminal justice odyssey, while demonstrating the negative effects long tail probation is having on urban communities of color.”

“I never really looked at as a nightmare,” Mill says at one point. “I looked at it as real life for a black kid in America. This is real life.” Another interviewee says he “has never seen a case built on less.”

Jay-Z, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Paul and Isaac Solotaroff produced the six-part series. “Free Meek” will premiere on Amazon later this year.

