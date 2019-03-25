‘Game of Thrones’ Creators Honored With an International Emmy for ‘Visionary’ Storytelling

This is no doubt the first of many awards the HBO fantasy series will receive in its final season.

By the end of “Game of Thrones,” a ruler will sit on the Iron Throne, but instead of a seat made of swords, it may as well be made of Emmys. The HBO series can add one more statuette to its hoard this fall after the International Emmys.

On Monday, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced that series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will receive the 2019 International Emmy Founders Award for adapting author George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels. The award celebrates accomplishments that embody the vision of the International Academy’s founders and crosses cultural boundaries to “touch our common humanity.”

“The International Academy does us all a great honor. From cast to crew to locations, the ‘Game of Thrones’ effort was truly international, and this award rightly belongs to all the people who worked so hard for so many years to bring the show to life,” said Benioff and Weiss.

“David and D.B. are absolute game changers, visionary storytellers who have created, with their first foray into television, a record-breaking global cultural phenomenon with an international following like no other,” said Academy President & CEO, Bruce L. Paisner. “We look forward to honoring their extraordinary talent and the ‘Game of Thrones’ legacy with our Founders Award.”

Previous recipients of the Founders award include mega producers Greg Berlanti and Shonda Rhimes, “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes, and “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner.

The award will be presented at the 47th International Emmy Awards Gala on Monday, Nov. 25 in New York.

”Game of Thrones” returns for its final season on Sunday, April 14. After the series ends, Benioff and Weiss will also write and produce a trilogy of “Star Wars” films for Lucasfilm and Disney.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.