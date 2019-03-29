GLAAD Media Awards Honor ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Love, Simon,’ Beyoncé and JAY-Z

The 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards honors the best in LGBTQ media representation.

The 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced in Los Angeles last night, in a ceremony that featured a rousing speech from Beyoncé and JAY-Z, who were on hand to accept the Vanguard Award. Put on by the country’s leading LGBTQ advocacy group, the GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.

“Love, Simon,” the first movie from a major studio to feature a gay teenage coming out story, took top honor for Outstanding Film – Wide Release. The heartfelt comedy follows a popular high school kid coming out while experiencing his first romance. Directed by Greg Berlanti, “Love, Simon” was produced under Elizabeth Gabler’s Fox 2000 banner, which Disney recently announced would be shutting down following the Disney/Fox merger.

“Films like ‘Love, Simon’ aren’t tentpoles, but they also aren’t independent films. That’s why we need GLAAD more than ever. The fight for equality in our multiplexes is going to get more difficult, not easier,” said Berlanti, accepting the award.

Earlier this year, GLAAD sparked some controversy by releasing a statement explaining its decision not to nominate “Bohemian Rhapsody” in the category. “In light of the latest allegations against director Bryan Singer, GLAAD has made the difficult decision to remove ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ from contention,” GLAAD said at the time.

Other projects honored were the animated TV show “Steven Universe,” Hannah Gadsby’s galvanizing Netflix special “Nanette,” and the SXSW Audience Award-winning documentary “Transmilitary.”

The first leg of the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards took place in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The second batch of winners, including Outstanding Film – Limited Release, will be awarded in New York on May 4. For a full list of nominations, head here.

Vanguard Award: Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Sean Hayes

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: “Love, Simon”

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Vida”

Outstanding Reality Program: “Queer Eye”

Outstanding Documentary: “Believer”

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character): “Someplace Other Than Here” The Guest Book

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming: “Steven Universe”

Outstanding Video Game: “The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset”

Outstanding Comic Book: “Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles,” written by Mark Russell

Outstanding Magazine Article: “Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?” by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Variety

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine (Spanish-Language): “Entrevista con Luis Sandoval para National Coming Out Day” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish-Language): “Así pinta la televisión hispana a los personajes LGBTQ, una representación preocupante” por Daniel Shoer Roth

Special Recognition: “Nanette”

Special Recognition: “TransMilitary”

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): “House of Mamis”

