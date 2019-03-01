Bryan Fuller and Other Glenn Close Fans Rally as ‘Sunset Boulevard’ Moves Ahead After Oscar Upset

Close will reprise her Tony Award-winning role in the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Olivia Colman’s Best Actress win over frontrunner Glenn Close was the biggest shock at the 2019 Oscars. Close had won nearly every precursor award on the circuit, including the Golden Globe and SAG Award, and with seven nominations to her name and no wins it became a no-brainer among Oscar pundits that now was Close’s time. Alas, the legend lost to Colman and continued to assume the title of the most Oscar-nominated living performer without an Oscar win.

Fortunately, Close is getting right back to work with a long-in-the-works passion project that might just give her another chance at the Oscar: “Sunset Boulevard.” Tony-winning choreographer Rob Ashford (“Thoroughly Modern Millie”) has been announced as the director of the upcoming musical, adapted from the 1993 Andrew Lloyd Webber show. The musical itself is an adaptation of Billy Wilder’s Oscar-winning 1950 film of the same name.

Close was the face of the “Sunset Boulevard” musical when it arrived on Broadway in 1994. The actress played the lead role of Norma Desmond, an eccentric former silent movie star who grows attached to a young screenwriter who is hired to rework the script for her big comeback. Close won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and has been attached the long-gestasting film version, which is why Close fans are taking to social media to share their excitement following the announcement of Ashford’s hiring as director.

Bryan Fuller, the beloved television showrunner behind “Pushing Daisies” and “Hannibal,” wrote enthusiastically to the latest “Sunset Boulevard” movie musical news, “SHE GONNA GET THAT OSCAR. The universe is working its way out, ya’ll. I would much rather she win for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ than ‘The Wife.’ Glenn, the Universe wants you to have your Oscar for this signature role. All will be good.”

Close reprised the role of Desmond when a revival of “Sunset Boulevard” returned to Broadway in 2017. Production on the movie musical is expected to begin in the fall.

