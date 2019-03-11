‘Good Boys’ Trailer: Jacob Tremblay Causes Mayhem in R-Rated Middle School Comedy

"The Office" writers Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky make their feature directorial debut with this R-rated look at middle schoolers.

Jacob Tremblay earned breakout critical acclaim for his performance opposite Brie Larson in “Room,” but he’s about to grow up fast on the big screen in Universal’s R-rated comedy “Good Boys.” Taking the Apatow-inspired raunchy comedy formula and applying it to the lives of 12-year-old middle school children, “Good Boys” aims to prove once and for all that kids really do say the darnedest things.

“Good Boys” centers around a group of middle school friends: Tremblay’s Max, Keith L. Williams’ Lucas, and Brady Noon’s Thor. The group finds themselves in hot water after they destroy a drone belonging to Max’s father. To right their wrong, the three kids decide to skip school and set off on an R-rated odyssey to get a replacement drone, which includes stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls.

“Superbad” and “Pineapple Express” duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are producers on “Good Boys,” which bodes well for the film. Watching a group of 12-year-olds curse and get R-rated will certainly be funny, but “Good Boys” will have to work overtime in order to succeed past its central gimmick. Fortunately, Rogen and Goldberg know how to take a one-note comedy bit and turn it into something surprisingly intelligent (see “Sausage Party”).

“Good Boys” marks the feature directorial debut of “The Office” writers Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky. Both men directed a single episode of the long-running NBC comedy favorite, while also serving as writers and co-creators of Stephen Merchant’s HBO series “Hello Ladies,” which only lasted one season and a television film. The “Good Boys” supporting cast includes Molly Gordon, Lil Rey Howery, Christian Darrel Scott, and Will Forte.

Universal Pictures will open “Good Boys” in theaters nationwide August 16. Watch the first official trailer below.

A comedy that’s not as innocent as it looks. Check out the Red Band Trailer for #GoodBoysMovie and see it in theaters this August. pic.twitter.com/znLpcxEkxi — Good Boys (@GoodBoysMovie) March 11, 2019

