‘Homecoming’ Season 2 Will Not Be Directed by Sam Esmail

The "Mr. Robot" creator helmed every episode of Season 1.

After directing the entirety of its first season, Sam Esmail will not be back to helm “Homecoming” Season 2. The news, first reported by Variety, follows January’s announcement that Julia Roberts will not return either. Both remain onboard the acclaimed Amazon series as executive producers, however. “Homecoming” received critical acclaim and a slew of awards and nominations upon its premiere last fall, including Golden Globe nods in the Best Television Series — Drama, Best Actor, and Best Actress categories.

Eli Horowitz, who co-created the podcast on which “Homecoming” is based, praised Esmail last year by saying that he “just knew that [Esmail] would bring in an inherently visual style to it, that there was no repressing that, which was exciting. And then, the way he thought about the bone to the story was very in tune with how we always did.”

Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac, and David Schwimmer starred in the “Homecoming” podcast, which ran for two seasons in 2016–2017. Esmail, who wrote and directed the 2014 drama “Comet,” also created “Mr. Robot” and has written and directed the majority of episodes. He has received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for his work on that show, which has earned top prizes at the Golden Globes and Writers Guild Awards. The fourth and final season will air this year.

