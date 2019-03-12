‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Gets the Chopped Not Slopped Treatment

The ChopStars have remixed Nicholas Britell's Oscar-nominated score.

If you’ve already listened to the “If Beale Street Could Talk” score for the umpteenth time — and, considering how beautiful Nicholas Britell’s musical stylings are, you probably have — and are looking for a new take on it, look no further. The ChopStars have given Barry Jenkins’ latest film the Chopped Not Slopped treatment, an honor also received by “Moonlight” two years ago. Listen below.

Jenkins himself is a fan, as noted on Twitter: “The feeling of being a kid circa 1989 and going to the 79th St. flea market to buy Oldie Goldie tapes from the mixtape man. OR — the spirit @BealeStreet was written & made in,” he wrote about “If Beale Street Was Chopped.” Britell received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Score for his work on “Beale Street,” just as he did for “Moonlight”; his other recent work includes “Vice” and HBO’s “Succession.”

“If Beale Street Was Chopped” features 27 tracks, among them “Love, Need and Want You,” “Mist of a Dream,” and “Ye Who Enter Here.” Though not quite the awards darling that “Moonlight” was, “Beale Street” — an adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel — earned Regina King an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and was also the big winner at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, where it was named Best Feature and Jenkins took the prize for Best Director.

Also I just love this poster, wanted to post it in full 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/gfjOKpZ4Ap — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) March 11, 2019

