Jim Carrey Says Awards Season Is A ‘Gigantic Clusterf*ck’ He’s Not Interested In

Jim Carrey has somehow never been nominated for an Oscar.

Jim Carrey is expected to pick up his first acting Emmy nomination later this year for his work on the Showtime comedy series “Kidding,” but don’t expect the actor to drop everything so he can vigorously hit the awards season campaign trail. Carrey, who has rarely been an awards darling despite turning in beloved comedic and dramatic performances for decades, recently spoke to Vanity Fair about his annoyance with Oscar season and how campaigning is a game he just has no interest in playing.

“There’s a lot of monkey business that goes on around awards,” Carrey said when a reporter brought up he has yet to earn an Oscar nomination. “[It’s a] gigantic clusterfuck…if you don’t show up to a certain dinner, you screw your chances and all those things. I’ve never been real good at playing that game.”

“The only time I’ve ever felt a twinge of something about an award or not getting nominated is whenever people tell me I should be,” Carrey continued. “Like, really? Should I be disgruntled? I had a wonderful time and I met a bunch of people…isn’t that enough?”

Carrey is still without an Oscar nomination, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been at the center of Oscar buzz. The actor won a Golden Globe and was SAG nominated for his performance as Andy Kaufman in “Man on the Moon,” which is why his lack of an Oscar nom was considered a big snub that season. Other dramatic turns in “The Truman Show” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” also earned Carrey nominations at the Golden Globes. with “Eternal Sunshine” even securing the actor his first and only BAFTA nomination. Fortunately, the work and the relationships formed on set are all Carrey cares about.

Showtime has renewed “Kidding” for a second season, which will bring Carrey back to television later this year. As far as big screen roles, the actor will be returning to big-budget Hollywood efforts with a supporting role in “Sonic the Hedgehog,” in theaters November 8.

