‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Official Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry Reign Supreme

Chad Stahelski's third entry in his stylish action franchise opens the summer movie season with a bang — or a thousand.

No one’s calling Chad Stahelski a “former stuntman” anymore. Not now that the “John Wick” director is the helmer of the wildly popular franchise credited with bringing grace and style back to the CGI-plastered action genre. Starring Keanu Reeves as an eternally embattled former hitman who can’t quite seem to leave the game behind (and let’s face it — he probably never will), “John Wick” is the rare action franchise that is as critically praised as it is commercially viable. Landing a flashy mid-May opening weekend, the third installment aims to be the franchise’s most successful entry yet. Even the mouthful of a title can’t hurt its chances, as “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” sets its sights on summer movie season.

The official synopsis reads: “In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.”

Returning cast members Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and lance Reddick join Reeves for his third outing, which also boasts some exciting additions in the way of a very formidable Anjelica Huston, as well as TV favorites Jason Mantzoukas (“Big Mouth”), Asia Kate Dillon (“Billions”), and Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”). The most exciting new cast member has got to be Halle Berry taking on the role of Sofia, a fellow assassin and friend of John Wick’s who risks everything to help him on his mission to escape New York City.

Lionsgate will release “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” in theaters nationwide May 17. Watch the official trailer below.

