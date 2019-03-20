Jordan Peele Goes Full Hitchcock, Reveals Unexpected Cameos in ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’

"Get Out" and "Us" have earned Peele comparisons to Hitchcock, but it turns out that the directors have something very specific in common.

Jordan Peele’s horror films “Get Out” and “Us” have earned the Oscar-winning filmmaker more than a few comparisons to Alfred Hitchcock, but the director recently revealed to Fandango that he already has something quite specific in common with the Master of Suspense: A cameo in each of his directorial efforts. Hitchcock became famous for his blink-and-you’ll-miss-them appearances in the majority of his movies, and Peele has one-upped him by putting himself into “Get Out” and “Us” in the most unexpected ways.

For “Get Out,” Peele appeared as the voice of the deer that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and Rose (Alison Williams) hit with their car while traveling upstate to visit Rose’s parents. The scene is one of the first jump scares in “Get Out” and serves as a warning sign for Chris about the trouble that awaits at his destination. The deer is heard moaning as it suffers from the impact of the car, and that was Peele in the recording booth.

Peele makes a similar cameo in “Us,” voicing a dying rabbit. Anyone who has seen the “Us” trailers is aware that rabbits are involved in the plot, as a moment is shown where the character played by Lupita Nyong’o rounds a corner and spots a group of rabbits running around an abandoned basement room. At the risk of preserving spoilers, IndieWire won’t tell how Peele’s dying rabbit cameo works its way into the story.

“Us” has received universal acclaim from movie critics, including a glowing A- review from IndieWire’s chief critic Eric Kohn. “Peele’s second outing as writer-director confronts the ridiculously high expectations of its predecessor by pivoting to a broader canvas of ideas about the nation’s fractured identity,” Kohn wrote in his review. “In the process, it gives audiences exactly what they want by delivering what they least expect.”

“Us” opens in theaters nationwide March 22.

