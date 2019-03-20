Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Announce ‘Bill & Ted 3’ Films This Summer, 2020 Release Date — Watch

"Bill & Ted Face the Music" is confirmed to begin production this summer in New Orleans.

Christopher Nolan is no longer the only one returning to movie theaters in summer 2020. “Bill & Ted” duo Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have announced production on the franchise’s long-in-the-works third movie, “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” will begin in New Orleans this summer. Orion Pictures will release the movie through its United Artists Releasing banner in August 2020.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” will be the third entry in the long-running series, which started in 1989 with cult classic “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and continued in 1991 with the first sequel, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.”

The official synopsis for “Face the Music” reads: “To fulfill their rock and roll destiny, now middle-aged best friends William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan (Reeves) set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Following in the footsteps of filmmakers Stephen Herek (“Excellent Adventure”) and Peter Hewitt (“Bogus Journey”), director Dean Parisot will step behind the camera to helm “Face the Music.” Parisot is best known for directing “Galaxy Quest,” “Red 2,” and “Fun With Dick and Jane.” The script was written by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. As previously reported, Steven Soderbergh is boarding the project as an executive producer alongside R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer, and John Santilli. “Limitless” producer Scott Kroopf is also on board.

While reports surfaced last May that the “Bill & Ted” movie franchise would finally continue with a third movie, Reeves initially cast doubt on the project happening in July. Speaking to Yahoo, Reeves said, “I don’t know if it’s a reality. We’ve been trying for a long time to get that film made, and it still has its challenges. I really love the characters, and I think we have a good story to tell. Part of it is show business stuff — financing, rights, deals. Nothing creatively.”

Fortunately, it looks as if the “show business stuff” has been taken care of and the project is ready to start filming. “Bill & Ted Face the Music” will open in theaters nationwide August 21, 2020. Watch Reeves and Winter’s announcement in the video below.

