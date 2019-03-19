Kit Harrington Says Jon Snow’s Death Sent Him to Therapy and Made Him Feel Unsafe

The period in between his character's death and resurrection was "f*cking terrifying" for Harington.

“Game of Thrones” has forced Kit Harrington to deal with intense scrutiny from the public over the last eight years, but nothing compares to the attention he received following Jon Snow’s death in the Season 5 finale. In a new interview with Variety, Harington calls the interim between Jon’s death and resurrection in the second episode of season 6 the “darkest period” of his time on “Thrones.”

“It wasn’t a very good time in my life,” Harington said “I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there — like I think a lot of people do in their 20s.”

As the world became obsessed with Harington’s every move in order to figure out whether Jon Snow would return to “Thrones,” the actor said he started therapy and talking to professionals as a means of an emotional outlet. “I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone,” Harington said. “I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even fucking act.”

Harrington added the worldwide attention over Jon’s fate made it “fucking terrifying” for him to step out in public. “You get people shouting at you on the street, ‘Are you dead?’” the actor said. “At the same time you have to have this appearance. All of your neuroses — and I’m as neurotic as any actor — get heightened with that level of focus.”

With the final season of “Game of Thrones” beginning next month, Harington only has several weeks left of “Thrones” scrutiny to deal with. “Thrones” Season 8 begins Sunday, April 14 on HBO.

