HBO's first Spanish-language series joins the annual TV festival program, along with new episodes of AMC's "The Terror: Infamy."

To the growing list of offerings at the 2019 ATX Festival — which already includes a screening of clips from the never-aired “Tremors” pilot — add some Fred Armisen. “Los Espookys,” which stars Armisen and is HBO’s first Spanish-language series, will make its premiere at the Austin-based festival on the first weekend of June. Per HBO’s official synopsis the series “follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to those who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life.”

Co-written by “Saturday Night Live” writer Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega (“At Home with Amy Sedaris”), the six-part season of “Los Espookys” is slated to arrive on HBO in June, following its ATX Festival premiere. Torres, Fabrega, and Armisen will also be on hand for a panel following the ATX screening.

The latest round of programming for ATX also features a panel with the cast and creative team behind the upcoming “The Terror: Infamy.” The second season of the AMC anthology series, the new set of episodes will focus on a story unfolding amidst the American government’s internment of Japanese people during World War II. Cast member George Takei and “Infamy” co-creator and showrunner Alexander Woo will be on hand to debut clips from the impending 10-episode season.

ATX is also awarding their “Award in Television eXcellence” to Phylicia Rashad. The actress stars in the upcoming OWN series “David Makes Man,” which will also be screening its pilot as part of the festivities. (IndieWire’s Ben Travers reviewed the episode favorably out of this month’s SXSW, calling it “one powerful vision.”)

The newly added festival entries join previously announced programming, such as panels hosted by “Vida” creator Tanya Saracho, a conversation between “Sneaky Pete” co-stars Margo Martindale and Shane McRae, a “Greek” reunion, a retrospective on the series “Men in Trees,” and the aforementioned “Tremors” pilot screening.

The 2019 ATX Television Festival runs June 6-9.

