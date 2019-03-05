Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Suspiria’ Inspired a Clothing Line, Which Includes a Tilda Swinton Coat and More

"Suspira" fans can now literally wear Tilda Swinton.

Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” did not set the box office on fire or factor into the awards race at the Oscars, and yet it is slowly permeating the wider culture, as evidenced by an amazing new collection of women’s clothing that takes inspiration from film and its characters, played by the likes of Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and Mia Goth. Clothing brand Undercover has introduced the Women’s “Suspirium” Collection.

The fall 2019 collection includes coats, skirts, and dresses with some of the most iconic images from the film printed on them, including the Volk dance and Swinton’s Madam Blanc reigning supreme in her sacrificial orange dress.

“Suspiria” picked up the Robert Altman Award and the Best Cinematography prize at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards last month. Among its biggest champions was IndieWire itself, which ranked the film on its list of the 100 greatest horror movies of all time despite it being such a recent release. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich gave the movie an A- review out of the Venice Film Festival last year, calling it a “grim and glorious work of madness.”

The Undercover collection was created by designer Jun Takahashi. “Suspiria” is now available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video. Check out Undercover’s Women’s “Suspirium” Collection in the photos below.

