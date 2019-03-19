‘Lucy in the Sky’ First Trailer: Natalie Portman Unravels After Space Mission

The astronaut drama is the feature directorial debut of "Legion" and "Fargo" showrunner Noah Hawley.

Natalie Portman has nailed the art of unraveling in films such as “Vox Lux” and “Black Swan,” the latter of which won her the Oscar for Best Actress, and she’s back at it again with her latest release, “Lucy in the Sky.” Formerly titled “Pale Blue Dot,” the movie marks the directorial debut of television favorite Noah Hawley, who serves as showrunner on FX’s “Legion” and “Fargo.”

Loosely based on a true story, “Lucy in the Sky” stars Portman as an astronaut who returns home from a long mission and finds herself losing her connection to her family. When her boyfriend begins having an affair with an astronaut trainee, Portman’s character bottoms out and takes drastic measures to right the wrong. Joining Portman in the cast are Jon Hamm, Hawley’s “Legion” actor Dan Stevens, Ellen Burstyn, and “Atlanta” favorite Zazie Beetz.

The film’s script, which Hawley shares credit for along with Brian C. Brown, John-Henry Butterworth, and Elliott DiGuiseppi, is inspired by the real life of NASA Captain Lisa Nowak. In 2007, Nowak drove 900 miles from Houston to Orlando with a knife and a BB gun in order to confront her former lover, fellow astronaut Bill Oefelein, and his new girlfriend.

“Lucy in the Sky” is expected to return Portman to awards season following last year’s “Vox Lux,” in which she earned some of the best reviews of her career thus far. The project is one of several high profile space dramas launching in 2019; others include Claire Denis’ “High Life,” starring Robert Pattinson, and James Gray’s “Ad Astra,” starring Brad Pitt.

Fox Searchlight will open “Lucy in the Sky” in theaters later this year. Watch the first official trailer in the video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.