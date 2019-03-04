Luke Perry, ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ Star, Dead at 52

Perry was hospitalized last week after suffering a massive stroke.

Luke Perry, the actor best known for roles on television programs “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Riverdale,” has died at 52. Perry was hospitalized on February 27 after suffering from a massive stroke. The actor remained at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California and passed away from damage caused by the stroke.

Perry got his start as an actor when he was 16 years old with appearances on the ABC soap opera “Loving” and the NBC soap “Another World.” The actor also voices roles in the animated series “The Incredible Hulk” and “Biker Mice From Mars.” Perry’s breakthrough came in 1990 when he played bad boy Dylan McKay on the teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

In recent years, Perry got a second wing on the breakout CW teen drama “Riverdale.” Perry played Archie Andrews’ father Fred over three seasons. Perry also shot a role in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which opens in July from Sony.

Perry’s representative Arnold Robinson has confirmed the actor’s passing. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” the rep said in a statement. “No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry is survived by his children, Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, and sister Amy Coder.

