‘Mad About You’ Revival Lands at Spectrum In Surprise Move

"Rescue Me" creator Peter Tolan will serve as showrunner, with Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser both returning as well.

It’s been something of an open secret for a while that “Mad About You” had potential to be the latest ’90s sitcom to be revived for a new audience. In a surprise move on Wednesday, though, Spectrum announced that it would be the new home for a continuation of the series, slated to arrive in late 2019.

The series, which co-starred Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser as a PR rep and documentary filmmaker navigating both their marriage and the pitfalls of daily life in New York. Wednesday’s announcement confirmed that both Reiser and Hunt would be returning for these new episodes and will serve as executive producers.

Original series co-creator Danny Jacobson is on board as an executive consultant, but this continuation will be overseen by TV vet Peter Tolan. Previously, Tolan was a creator on the long-running FX series “Rescue Me” and a co-creator of “The Jim Gaffigan Show.” Before working on both of those series, Tolan was a longtime writer on “The Larry Sanders Show.”

Spectrum is set to debut its first original series in May with the premiere of “L.A.’s Finest,” a series based on the “Bad Boys” franchise. The show stars Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, and Zach Gilford. The communications company will also serve as the distributor of the Sean Bean-starring action series “Curfew,” which debuted in the UK last month on Sky One.

Reiser’s last TV project was the ’70s-set Hulu series “There’s…Johnny!” which he co-created with David Steven Simon. At the time of that show’s release, Reiser told IndieWire about a possible “Mad About You” return, “It might be an interesting story to see what happens 25 years down the road, what all they’ve gone through. And then I thought well maybe there’s something fun to it. I tell people I’m not as adverse to it as I was. I think there could be a fun story in picking up that couple.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.