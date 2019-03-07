Marvel Executive Says ‘World Is Ready’ for Gay MCU Superhero — Will ‘The Eternals’ Make History?

Reports are circulating the upcoming MCU tentpole "Eternals" will feature a gay superhero.

Victoria Alonso, Marvel’s production chief and a co-producer or executive producer on every entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has announced it is finally time for an openly gay superhero to star in one of Disney and Marvel Studios’ comic book tentpoles. Asked by Variety on the “Captain Marvel” red carpet, Alonso responded with optimism and said, “The world is ready, the world is ready.”

Marvel Studios appears ready as well. Kevin Feige teased in 2015 that an LGBTQ character could appear in an “Avengers” movie sometime in the next decade during Phase Four of the MCU, but Alonso appears more confident the time has come. “Why wouldn’t we be? Why wouldn’t we be?” Alonso said about increasing diversity within the MCU and adding a gay superhero.

“I’m so passionate about this I’ve got to tell you,” Alonso continued. “Our entire success is based on people that are incredibly different. Why wouldn’t we? Why would we only want to be recognized by only one type of person? Our audience is global, is diverse, is inclusive. If we don’t do it that way for them, we will fail. If we don’t put pedal to the metal on the diversity and the inclusivity, we will not have continued success. Our determination is to have that for all of the people out there watching our movies.”

Alonso was asked about a gay MCU superhero because of a rumor that has spread throughout the internet regarding Marvel Studios’ “The Eternals.” A casting notice for the tentpole is reportedly looking for an openly gay actor to take on the role. The rumor was started after a report from The Hashtag Show, but neither Marvel Studios or Disney have confirmed the casting call. “The Eternals” will be directed by “The Rider” filmmaker Chloe Zhao.

When asked specifically about “The Eternals” rumor, Alonso did not confirm or deny it. “We are going to cast the best ‘Eternals’ cast that we can,” the Marvel executive said. “When we’re ready to announce it we promise you we will.”

Gay representation in the current era of superhero movies has been virtually nonexistent. Featuring a gay superhero as one of the leads in “The Eternals” would make the tentpole a historic one not just for the MCU but for movies at large. The “Deadpool” franchise has featured an LGBTQ superhero in a supporting role with Negasonic Teenage Warhead, played by openly gay actress Brianna Hildebrand.

Marvel has not yet given a release date for “The Eternals.”

