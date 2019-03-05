MGM Hires Veteran PR Exec Katie Martin Kelley as Chief Communications Officer

Martin Kelley previously worked for over a decade overseeing Paramount Pictures' domestic theatrical strategy.

With one of 2020’s biggest movies on the horizon, MGM has brought on a new member of the team. PR vet Katie Martin Kelley has taken a new role at the company as Chief Communications Officer, overseeing a staff that will help promote MGM’s film and television properties.

In Tuesday’s announcement, MGM explained that “Martin Kelley will work closely with the Company’s executive leaders and develop and execute strategic communications programs across all Company divisions, including, corporate, film, television, global sales and distribution and digital/social media. Martin Kelley will report directly to Christopher Brearton, Chief Operating Officer, and work closely with Nancy Tellem, Executive Director, Mark Burnett, Chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group, and Jonathan Glickman, President of MGM Studios’ Motion Picture Group, to articulate the Company’s initiatives and highlight successes across the business.”

Martin Kelley’s previously served as the head of domestic publicity for Paramount Pictures, where she oversaw strategy for the releases of films in the “Transformers,” “Paranormal Activity,” and “Mission: Impossible” franchises. In this most recent awards season, she served as a consultant for Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, which produced the films “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Vice.”

MGM has the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed “Bond 25” set for an April 2020 release. Prior to that, the studio has a handful of co-productions, including “The Hustle,” the gender-swapped remake of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson.

