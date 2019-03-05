‘Midsommar’ Trailer: Ari Aster Follows ‘Hereditary’ With An Unnerving Cult Thriller

The "Hereditary" director returns this summer with what he calls an "apocalyptic breakup movie."

A lot of moviegoers still haven’t recovered from “Hereditary,” but they might want to get rid of the nightmares ASAP as writer-director Ari Aster has his next project ready for release this summer from A24. Aster’s latest, “Midsommar,” has debuted an official trailer and the project looks like an unnerving cross between his own “Hereditary” and such classic cult horror films as “The Wicker Man.”

The official synopsis from A24 reads: “A couple’s vacation to a Swedish village takes a sinister turn when the insular townspeople invite them into a series of rituals that render their pastoral paradise increasingly unnerving, in this dread-soaked and viscerally disquieting psychological thriller.”

Aster has assembled a cast of some of the best up-and-coming actors working today, including “Lady Macbeth” breakout Florence Pugh, Jack Raynor, Will Poulter, and “The Good Place” favorite William Jackson Harper. Pugh already has one hit under her hands this year thanks to “Fighting With My Family,” and she should go three for three thanks to “Midsommar” and a supporting turn in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”

Most excitingly, “Midsommar” marks a reunion between Aster and his “Hereditary” cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski. Where “Hereditary” was all menacing shadows, “Midsommar” looks overly bright, colorful, and inviting, which must be in direct contrast to whatever sinister things the pagan cult at the film’s center has up its sleeve. Aster fans will definitely want to savor “Midsommar,” as it could be the director’s last trip into horror territory for some time.

“That is the only other horror movie I have,” Aster said last year. “And I’m pretty sure that’s going to be it for a long time. I love the genre, I consider myself a genre filmmaker in that I want to play in every genre. I would love to make a musical. I have 10 other scripts that I’ve written that I want to make and there are other things I have. I’m writing a sci-fi film and there are at least four or five movies that I have ready to go that I am excited about making that I’d like to do in succession.”

A24 will release “Midsommar” in theaters this summer. Watch the official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.