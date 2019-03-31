50th NAACP Image Awards: ‘Black Panther,’ ‘black-ish’ Dominate

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the awards ceremony was broadcast live on TV One from The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, hosted by Anthony Anderson.

The live special was hosted by Anthony Anderson, who also doubled as a nominee.

The big winner of the night was “Black Panther” which took home eight trophies, including Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture, and Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

In the television categories, “black-ish” topped all winners with five awards, including Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé was honored as the NAACP Entertainer of the Year, and Congresswoman Maxine Waters was presented the NAACP Chairman’s Award.

Additional winners included radio host and personality Tom Joyner who was presented with the Vanguard Award, which recognizes an individual whose groundbreaking work increases our understanding and awareness of racial and social issues. Singer/songwriter NE-YO was awarded the inaugural Black & Positively Golden Music Honor. And Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter” was presented with the prestigious President’s Award.

The winners of the 50th NAACP Image Awards in the non-televised categories were announced during a gala dinner celebration that took place March 29 at The Beverly Hilton. The event was hosted by “The Real’s” Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Below, in bold, are the winners in the film and television categories for the 50th NAACP Image Awards:

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jay Ellis, “Insecure” (HBO)

John David Washington, “Ballers” (HBO)

Laurence Fishburne, “black-ish” (ABC)

Marcus Scribner, “black-ish” (ABC)

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Essence Atkins, “Marlon” (NBC)

Marsai Martin, “black-ish” (ABC)

Natasha Rothwell, “Insecure” (HBO)

Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jesse Williams, “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

Joe Morton, “Scandal” (ABC)

Jussie Smollett, “Empire” (FOX)

Romany Malco, “A Million Little Things” (ABC)

Wendell Pierce, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

CCH Pounder, “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)

Lynn Whitfield, “Greenleaf” (OWN)

Sanaa Lathan, “The Affair” (Showtime)

Susan Kelechi Watson, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Erika Alexander – “Black Lightning” – Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowery (CW)

Kendrick Lamar – “Power” – Happy Birthday (Starz)

Kerry Washington – “How to Get Away with Murder” – Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (ABC)

Loretta Devine – “Love Is_” – Rose (Going Home) (OWN)

Tisha Campbell-Martin – “Empire” – Without Apology (Fox)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Behind The Movement (TV One)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Seven Seconds (Netflix)

The Bobby Brown Story (BET)

The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar (Lifetime)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Brandon Victor Dixon, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)

John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)

Michael B. Jordan, “Fahrenheit 451” (HBO)

Russell Hornsby, “Seven Seconds” (Netflix)

Woody McClain, “The Bobby Brown Story” (BET)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anna Deavere Smith, “Notes From the Field” (HBO)

Gabrielle Dennis, “The Bobby Brown Story” (BET)

Jeanté Godlock, “The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar” (Lifetime)

Regina King, “Seven Seconds” (Netflix)

Toni Braxton, “Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story” (Lifetime)

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“Amazing Grace” (Sundial Pictures/Neon)

“Making The Five Heartbeats” (Green Lighthouse)

“Quincy” (Netflix)

“RBG” (CNN)

“Whitney” (Roadside Attractions/Miramax)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

“Hope & Fury: MLK, The Movement and the Media” (NBC)

“King in the Wilderness” (HBO)

“Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland” (HBO)

“Shut Up & Dribble” (Showtime)

“Time For Ilhan” (Fuse)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Justin Simien – “Dear White People” – Chapter 1 (Netflix)

Marquita J. Robinson – “Glow” – Work the Leg (Netflix)

Peter H. Saji – “black-ish” – Purple Rain (ABC)

Regina Y. Hicks – “Insecure” – High-Like (HBO)

Trevor Noah , Steve Budow , David Kibuuka , Zhubin Parang , Dan Amira , Lauren Sarver Means , Mr. Daniel Radosh , David Angelo , Devin Trey Delliquanti , Zachary DiLanzo – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Janine Sherman Barrois – “Claws” – Cracker Casserole (TNT)

Kay Oyegun “This Is Us” – This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life (NBC)

Lena Waithe – “The Chi” – Pilot (Showtime)

Patrick Joseph Charles – “Black Lightning” – Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption (The CW/Netflix)

Lena Waithe, Dime Davis, – “The Chi” – The Whistle (Showtime)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Anna Deavere Smith – “Notes From the Field” (HBO)

J. David Shanks – “Seven Seconds: Matters of Life and Death” (Netflix)

Katrina M. O’Gilvie – “Behind the Movement” (TV One)

Ramin Bahrani, Amir Naderi – “Fahrenheit 451” (HBO)

Shalisha Francis – “Seven Seconds: Of Gods and Men” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Barry Jenkins – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Boots Riley – “Sorry To Bother You” (Annapurna Pictures)

Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)

Peter Chiarelli, Adele Lim – “Crazy Rich Asians” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – “Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” – FUBU (FX Networks)

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin” – Chapter Seventy-Four (CW)

Hiro Murai – “Atlanta” – Teddy Perkins (FX Networks)

Ken Whittingham – “Atypical” – “Ernest Shackleton’s Rules for Survival” (Netflix)

Millicent Shelton – “Insecure” – High-Like (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Ayoka Chenzira – “Queen Sugar” – Here Beside the River (OWN)

Deborah Ann Chow – “Better Call Saul” – Something Stupid (AMC)

Dee Rees – “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” – Kill All Others (Prime Video)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – “Marvel’s Luke Cage” – I Get Physical (Netflix)

Zetna Fuentes – “How To Get Away With Murder” – Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Ernest Dickerson – “Seven Seconds: Until It Do” (Netflix)

Ramin Bahrani – “Fahrenheit 451” (HBO)

Tanya Hamilton – “Seven Seconds: That What Follows” (Netflix)

Tracy Heather Strain – “Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart (PBS)

Victoria Mahoney – “Seven Seconds: Witness for the Prosecution” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Barry Jenkins – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)

Steve McQueen – “Widows” (20th Century Fox)

Ryan Coogler – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

Alan Hicks, Rashida Jones – “Quincy” (A Le Train Train\Bob’s Your Uncle\Tribeca Production for Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Brian Tyree Henry – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Mahershala Ali – “Green Book” (Universal Pictures, Participant Media, DreamWorks)

Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

Russell Hornsby – “The Hate U Give” (20th Century Fox)

Winston Duke – Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Danai Gurira – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

Regina Hall – “The Hate U Give” (20th Century Fox)

Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)

“If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

“Nappily Ever After” (Marc Platt Production/Badabing Pictures Production for Netflix)

“Sorry To Bother You” (Annapurna Pictures)

“Traffik” (Codeblack Films/Lionsgate Entertainment)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

“BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The Hate U Give” (20th Century Fox)

“Widows” (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX Networks)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Dear White People” (Netflix)

“grown-ish” (Freeform)

“Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” (ABC)

Cedric the Entertainer “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX Networks)

Dwayne Johnson, “Ballers” (HBO)

Tracy Morgan, “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks, “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Logan Browning, “Dear White People” (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish ” (ABC)

Yara Shahidi, “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Outstanding Drama Series

“How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

“Power” (Starz)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN)

“The Chi” (Showtime)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Mitchell, “The Chi” (Showtime)

Keith David, “Greenleaf” (OWN)

Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Omari Hardwick, “Power” (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us ” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, “Marvel’s Luke Cage” (Netflix)

Naturi Naughton, “Power” (Starz)

Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire” (FOX)

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

Michael B Jordan – “Creed II” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios)

Denzel Washington – “The Equalizer 2” (Columbia Pictures)

John David Washington – “BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)

Stephan James – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give” (20th Century Fox)

Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

KiKi Layne – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Sanaa Lathan – “Nappily Ever After” (Marc Platt Production/Badabing Pictures

Production for Netflix)

Viola Davis – “Widows” (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Storm Reid – “A Wrinkle In Time” (Walt Disney Studios)

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

Winston Duke – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

John David Washington – “BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)

KiKi Layne – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

“BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

“The Hate U Give” (20th Century Fox

Special Award – Entertainer of the Year

Beyoncé

Chadwick Boseman

LeBron James

Regina King

Ryan Coogler

