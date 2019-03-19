Movies New to Netflix in April: ‘Burning,’ ‘American Honey,’ and Extended Version of ‘Hateful Eight’

Netflix might not be going to Cannes, but it's bringing the festival to its own library, as it readies to roll out films from Lee Chang-Dong, Andrea Arnold, and Quentin Tarantino.

Netflix might be skipping this year’s Cannes Film Festival, but the streaming giant is offering a bit of a mea culpa in its April offerings, which come with some exciting options from bonafide auteurs who also happen to be Cannes regulars, including Lee Chang-Dong, Andrea Arnold, and Quentin Tarantino. Ken Loach’s Palme d’Or winner “I, Daniel Blake” will also join Netflix’s ranks next month, along with classics like “All the President’s Men,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” and “Deliverance.”

In April, Netflix will add Lee’s lauded Cannes competitor “Burning,” which missed out on Oscar love but picked up plenty of other accolades during last year’s awards circuit, including a number of nods for star Steven Yeun. It will be joined by Arnold’s 2016 Palme d’Or entry “American Honey,” along with an extended version of Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight” (which did not premiere at Cannes, though Tarantino has competed numerous times at the festival, and won the Palme in 1994 for “Pulp Fiction”).

The streaming service will also add a number of indies to its library, including Brie Larson’s solo feature directorial debut “Unicorn Store” (which debuted at TIFF last year), along with Zoe Lister-Jones’ “Band Aid,” and Carly Stone’s “The New Romantic.” This month will also see the premiere of a new batch of Netflix originals, including the Gina Rodriguez-starring romantic comedy “Someone Great,” the Noah Centineo-starring “The Perfect Date,” and the intriguing horror offering “The Silence,” starring Kiernan Shipka and directed by “Annabelle” helmer John R. Leonetti.

Check out the fill list of new film titles coming to Netflix in March below.

April 1

“Across The Line”

“All the President’s Men”

“Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)

“Deliverance”

“Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood”

“Evolution”

“Freddy vs. Jason”

“Friday the 13th” (2009)

“I Am Legend”

“Lakeview Terrace”

“Monster House”

“Obsessed”

“Penelope”

“Pineapple Express”

“P.S. I Love You”

“Snatch”

“Spy Kids”

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D”

“The Bone Collector”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Golden Compass”

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2”

“Valkyrie”

April 3

“Suzzanna: Buried Alive” (Netflix Film)

After a pregnant woman is murdered, her spirit seeks revenge against her increasingly terrified killers, who are determined to finish her off for good.

TIFF

April 5

“Unicorn Store” (Netflix Film)

Kit (Brie Larson), a twenty-something dreamer, receives an invitation that would fulfill her childhood dreams.

April 12

“A Land Imagined” (Netflix Film)

A cop in Singapore investigates the disappearance of a Chinese migrant construction worker who spent sleepless nights playing a mysterious video game.

“Band Aid”

“The Perfect Date” (Netflix Film)

To save up for college, Brooks Rattigan creates an app where anyone can pay him to play the perfect stand-in boyfriend for any occasion.

“The Silence” (Netflix Film)

When the world is under attack from terrifying creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, 16-year old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), who lost her hearing at 13, and her family seek refuge in a remote haven. But they discover a sinister cult who are eager to exploit Ally’s heightened senses. The Silence is directed by John R. Leonetti (Annabelle) and stars Stanley Tucci, Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, John Corbett, Kate Trotter and Kyle Breitkopf.

“Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?” (Netflix Film)

On their last night together, four longtime flatmates’ lives are suddenly upended when a secret is revealed during the course of an evening celebration.

April 15

“The New Romantic”

Sundance Selects

April 19

“A Fortunate Man” (Netflix Film)

A gifted engineer flees his austere roots to pursue wealth and success among Copenhagen’s elite, but the pride propelling him threatens to be his ruin.

“I, Daniel Blake”

“Music Teacher” (Netflix Film)

Burned by his past, an emotionally troubled, small-town music teacher risks everything he has to reconnect with a now-famous former student.

“Someone Great” (Netflix Film)

Aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) has just landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than do long distance, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) for one outrageous last adventure in New York City. From writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (creator of MTV’s Sweet/Vicious) Someone Great is a hilarious and heartfelt story of friendship, love, and what it means to let go of your twenties and enter adulthood.

April 25

“The Hateful Eight: Extended Version”

“The Ugly Truth”

April 26

“The Sapphires”

April 27

“American Honey”

April 29

“Burning”

“The Imitation Game”

