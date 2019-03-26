None of the ‘New Mutants’ Cast Knows Anything About the Movie’s Release or Rumored Reshoots

It appears unlikely the superhero movie will be released this August as intended.

The long road to release for Josh Boone’s “The New Mutants” is getting even longer, at least according to cast member Maisie Williams. In a new Rolling Stone cover story, the “Game of Thrones” actress says the much-discussed reshoots that were reportedly intended to “make it scarier” have yet to happen and she’s been left totally clueless as to what’s going on with the project.

Prior to the Disney-Fox merger, Fox had “New Mutants” set for an August 2 release date. Given Williams’ complete lack of certainty about the project’s current status, it appears unlikely the film will see a release this summer. “Who knows when the fuck that’s gonna come out,” Williams said bluntly when asked about the “X-Men” spinoff.

“New Mutants” stars Williams as the mutant Wolfsbane opposite an ensemble cast that includes “Stranger Things” supporting actor Charlie Heaton and “The Witch” and “Split” favorite Anya Taylor-Joy. Williams told Rolling Stone that she spoke to Heaton a couple of days prior to the interview and asked, “What the fuck is going on with this movie?” Heaton had no answer. Neither did Taylor-Joy when asked in January on the “Glass” red carpet about when the film would see the light of day.

At that point, the movie still had its August 2 release date, but Taylor-Joy didn’t seem too sure that rollout would be met, “That, uh, it’s coming your way at some point!” Taylor-Joy said at the time. “And my character is sassy as fuck and mental and Russian and crazy and I love her.”

Williams added to Rolling Stone, “Hopefully this interview will make everyone hurry up a little bit!”

The Josh Boone-directed film was originally set for release April 13, 2018 but got pushed back to February 22, 2019 and then again to August 2, 2019. Rumor had it in March 2018 that the film would need to undergo reshoots for 50% of what was already shot. The reshoots were also reportedly going to introduce a brand-new character into the film. Fox told IndieWire at the time that the amount of reshoots required for the film were unconfirmed, as Boone had yet to begin writing. Now Rolling Stone reports that the reshoots never even happened.

What all of this means for the eventual release of “New Mutants” remains to seen. One theory surfacing online is that Disney could shift the release strategy entirely and have “New Mutants” debut on its upcoming streaming platform Disney+, which is set to debut later this year. For now, the film’s August 2 release date stands.

