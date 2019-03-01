March TV Premieres: 14 New Shows to Look Out for This Month

The next few weeks bring new series starring Patricia Arquette, Natalie Morales, Aidy Bryant, Kate Beckinsale, and Joel Kinnaman.

How is it March already? With the Oscars fully in the rearview mirror, now is the chance for TV to take back its share of cultural attention. With Emmy season right on the horizon, that means plenty of new series vying for a spot among the most talked-about titles in the TV universe. That means plenty of offerings on the upcoming calendar across streaming, broadcast, and cable. There are shows about mysterious deaths, shows about the coming end of the world, and shows that feature Tim Tebow possibly giving someone a million dollars (not his own money, but how great would that show be).

“The Widow” (March 1, Amazon Prime Video)

Coco Van Oppens

If you’re happily married on an Amazon Prime Show, protect your spouse at all costs. After last month’s “White Dragon,” this month sees the release of this Kate Beckinsale-led thriller, which follows one woman’s search for answers years after her husband was pronounced dead after a plane crash. Her quest to find him still alive takes her across Wales, Holland, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Charles Dance co-stars alongside Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alex Kingston, and Jacky Ido.

“Leaving Neverland” (March 3, HBO)

HBO/YouTube

One of the highest-profile documentary projects of the year so far, Dan Reed’s four-hour film profiles Jimmy Safechuck and Wade Robson, who describe their experiences at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch. The two men, both children at the time, detail patterns of extensive alleged abuse. As IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote in his Sundance review, “In the wake of Reed’s film and the shattering interview footage that exists to share with us, there’s no longer a reasonable doubt.”

“The Case Against Adnan Syed” (March 10, HBO)

Building off where the popular “Serial” podcast ended, “The Case Against Adnan Syed” follows the evidence in the title defendant’s ongoing search for a new trial and those helping his defense. Prolific documentary filmmaker Amy Berg leads this four-part series that features contributions from “Undisclosed” podcast host Rabia Chaudry.

“Now Apocalypse” (March 10, Starz)

Katrina Marcinowski

We’re all anxious about the end of the world. For Ulysses, the star of the new Starz series, that uncertainty about how things are going to turn out manifests in visions that may or may not be brought on by some choice drugs. Gregg Araki directs this ten-episode series co-written by “Slutever” host Karley Sciortino. Oh, and there might be aliens, too.

“Shrill” (March 15, Hulu)

Allyson Riggs/Hulu

Aidy Bryant stars in this adaptation of Lindy West’s memoir of the same name. The show will premiere at SXSW 2019 in advance of its Hulu debut. The series, produced by Elizabeth Banks and Bryant’s “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels, co-stars Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Julia Sweeney, and the legendary John Cameron Mitchell.

“The Fix” (March 18, ABC)

ABC/Eric McCandless

A prosecutor loses a high-profile case against a famous entertainer. If that premise sounds familiar, it comes from executive producer Marcia Clark. From there, the show follows the central character’s pursuit to prosecute the same man after he’s found in the center of another crime. The show co-stars Robin Tunney and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

“The Village” (March 19, NBC)

Peter Kramer/NBC

Created by “Sons of Anarchy” alum Mike Daniels, this series centers on the residents of a Brooklyn apartment building. Neighbors band together to help get each other through the tough challenges of life, friends, and family. Lorraine Toussaint stars alongside Michaela McManus, Warren Christie, and Frankie Faison.

“The Act” (March 20, Hulu)

Brownie Harris/Hulu

Based on Michelle Dean’s longform Buzzfeed News article, this eight-part series follows a very unique mother-daughter relationship. Patricia Arquette and Joey King star in this installment of a planned anthology series, with each season focusing on the untold side of a sensational true crime story. Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, who just made her feature debut at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival with “The Mustang,” directed multiple episodes.

“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” (March 20, Freeform)

It’s been a little over a year and a half since the end of “Pretty Little Liars,” one of Freeform’s flagship series. Now, this second “PLL” spinoff (following 2013’s “Ravenswood”) looks to bring back a handful of characters and follow the aftershock of another mysterious murder. “PLL” boss I. Marlene King is back to write the series’ first two episodes.

“Million Dollar Mile” (March 27, CBS)

This new competition series joins the growing list of shows with cash prizes built around insanely challenging obstacle courses. Tim Tebow hosts this show that has the seven-figure reward for enterprising, muscular people who can get through all the challenges, including athletes determined to keep them from finishing.

John P Johnson/FX

Taiki Waititi and Jemaine Clement bring an adaptation of their 2014 mockumentary of the same name to TV, following a brand new set of vampires living in modern times. Swapping out the New Zealand environment for Staten Island, a quartet of blood- and energy-sucking spirits try to adjust to the lives of their human neighbors and compatriots.

“Abby’s” (March 28, NBC)

Justin Lubin/NBC

When an enterprising San Diego resident opens up a bar in her backyard, a multi-cam sitcom breaks out. Taking place mainly at this amateur drinks spot, Abby (Natalie Morales) entertains a regular group of customers in a place with its own set of rules. The series comes from creator Josh Malmuth and executive producer Michael Schur.

“Tacoma FD” (March 28, truTV)

Beth Dubber

Broken Lizard vets Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme created and star in this comedy that takes place in a Pacific Northwest fire department. Featuring a guest star list that also includes the pair’s fellow “Super Troopers” alums, the rest of the show’s main cast includes Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan, and Hassie Harrison.

Amazon

The 2011 Joe Wright film gets a TV update in this Amazon Prime series, created by the original movie’s writer David Farr. (Farr was also behind the recent adaptation of the John le Carré novel “The Night Manager.”) “Buster’s Mal Heart” director Sarah Adina Smith is a director on the series, leading a cast that includes Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman, and Esme Creed-Miles as the title character.

