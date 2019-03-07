‘Non-Fiction’ Trailer: Olivier Assayas and Juliette Binoche Reunite

The literary drama premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival.

Six months after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, “Non-Fiction” has a trailer to accompany its warm reviews. “Clouds of Sils Maria” collaborators Olivier Assayas and Juliette Binoche reunited for the heady drama, which finds its leading lady discussing literature with Guillame Canet in Paris. Avail yourself of the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Juliette Binoche and Guillame Canet reunite with acclaimed director Olivier Assayas (‘Personal Shopper,’ ‘Carlos’) for this wry, slyly seductive tale of sex, lies, and literature. Set amidst the bohemian intelligentsia of the Parisian publishing world, ‘Non-Fiction’ traces the romantic and emotional fallout that results when a controversial writer (Vincent Macaigne) begins blurring the line between fact and fiction, using his real-life love affairs — including a passionate fling with an actress (Binoche) who happens to be married to his editor (Canet) — as fodder for his explosive new novel.”

In his Venice review of “Non-Fiction,” IndieWire’s David Ehrlich offered the following: “Few of today’s major filmmakers have been so unafraid to use the language of the present in order to articulate the anxieties that connect us to the past. But now, with the spry and deceptively slight ‘Non-Fiction,’ Assayas has pivoted in a bold new direction: He uses the anxieties of the present to articulate the language that’s dragging us into the future. In other words, this is unapologetically a movie about the permanence of a Tweet.”

Before audiences get to enjoy “Non-Fiction,” however, Binoche will first appear in Claire Denis’ art house sci-fi “High Life” opposite Robert Pattinson. Assayas is currently at work filming his next project “Wasp Network,” starring Penélope Cruz and Gael García Bernal as Cuban dissidents imprisoned in the U.S.

Vincent Macaigne, Nora Hamzawi, Christa Théret, and Pascal Greggory co-star in the film, which Assayas also wrote. Sundance Selects will release “Non-Fiction” on May 3.

