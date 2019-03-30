‘NOS4A2’ Trailer: Zachary Quinto Is an Evil Vampire Santa Who Feeds Off Children

The "Star Trek" actor returns to his "Heroes" roots — with a twist — in the new AMC horror series.

Who would want to see a kind-hearted Dr. Spock, when Zachary Quinto is so deliciously good at being evil? The actor will take on another supremely creepy TV villain, striking fear in the hearts of children as he did with his breakout part in “Heroes.”

AMC announced from WonderCon that its new supernatural horror series, “NOS4A2,” will premiere on June 2 following the Season 5 premiere of zombie horror series “Fear the Walking Dead.” Titled “NOS4A2,” the show is based on the 2013 bestseller of the same name by Joe Hill, who serves as executive producer on the project.

Per the official synopsis:

“NOS4A2” follows Vic McQueen, played by Ashleigh Cummings (“The Goldfinch”), a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx, played by Emmy-nominee Zachary Quinto (“Star Trek”). Manx is a supernatural villain who feeds off the souls of children then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland — a twisted place of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims — without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.”

AMC is clearly looking to capitalize on the significant “Fear the Walking Dead” audience, hoping to retain eyeballs with back-to-back programming. AMC president Sarah Barnett said in a statement: “We anticipate the audience overlap will be strong.”

The network also teased some details of “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 5. “The group’s mission is clear: Locate survivors and help make what’s left of the world a slightly better place. … Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.”

Check out the trailer for “NOS4A2” below.

