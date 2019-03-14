Norman Lear’s Tweet About ‘One Day at a Time’ Cancelation Is a Lot Better Than Netflix’s

"You are never too old to have your heart broken," the 96-year-old wrote.

Netflix canceled “One Day at a Time” after three seasons today, and the reaction hasn’t been positive — especially after a tweet from the streaming giant told “anyone who felt seen or represented — possibly for the first time — by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important. The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories.”

Norman Lear, who created the original sitcom and executive-produced this new version, sent a tweet of his own that has been received much more warmly. “At my age, I can testify that you are never too old to have your heart broken,” the 96-year-old said. “I’m also convinced love and laughter add time to one’s life.”

Lear went on to write, “I don’t know how much time I owe to Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, the glorious showrunners on One Day at a Time, but the way they and their magnificent cast — Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Todd rinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, and Stephen Tobolowsky made me laugh and love across three seasons — I might not have been around to write this without them.”

“And I can’t thank Netflix and our partners at Sony enough for the three seasons, but I wish I could understand Netflix’ decision to not pick us up for a fourth. Is there really so little room in business for love and laughter?” he asked.

“#saveODAAT” — short for “save ‘One Day at a Time'” — has been trending on Twitter following the news of its cancellation.

Thank you for the outpouring of love. #saveodaat To the beloved cast, crew, and fans of @OneDayAtATime: pic.twitter.com/qboxcQPMq1 — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) March 14, 2019

And to anyone who felt seen or represented — possibly for the first time — by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important. The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories. — Netflix US (@netflix) March 14, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.