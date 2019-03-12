Oscar Isaac: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Is the Definitive End of the Nine Skywalker Films

It looks like Disney is not messing around when it bills the still-untitled "Episode IX" as the end of the Skywalker saga.

A small line in Disney’s July 2018 press release announcing “Star Wars: Episode IX” mentioned the J.J. Abrams-directed film would be “the final installment of the Skywalker saga.” Considering George Lucas’ original trilogy spawned two additional ones, plus the over $3 billion collected worldwide for “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” many fans have wondered if “Episode IX” will truly be the definitive end to Skywalker stories on the big screen. The Skywalker appeal is huge for the “Star Wars” brand (just look at that disappointing box office of “Solo”), so will Disney really want to close the book on the Skywalker family? According to Oscar Isaac, that’s the plan.

“It is the end of the entire Skywalker saga,” Isaac confirmed on “Today” when asked about “Episode IX.” “Nine stories. This is the culmination of the entire thing. What J.J. has done, and the entire Lucasfilm team, is incredibly fulfilling. It’s also special for us because you get to learn a lot more things about these characters.”

Isaac said he is prohibited from speaking more about the still-untitled “Episode IX.” Abrams, who is returning to the franchise after directing “The Force Awakens,” wrapped production on the film last month and marked the occasion with a set photo of Isaac, Daisy Ridley, and John Boyega sharing an emotional moment. Isaac has played the Resistance pilot Poe Dameron since “The Force Awakens.”

As confirmed by the July press release, “Star Wars: Episode IX” will feature the returns of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker (fitting if it really is the end of the Skywalker saga) and the late Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa. Abrams used unused footage of Fisher from “The Force Awakens” to ensure Leia’s story concluded in “Episode IX.”

“We’ve thought about her so much,” Isaac said. “Her spirit is there [in the film]. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, came back to play a part. Her spirit was there with us and we’re missing her.”

“There’s a lot of minutes of footage,” Fisher’s brother Todd said last year. “I don’t mean just outtakes. This is unused, new content that could be woven into the storyline. That’s what’s going to give everybody such a great kick. It’s going to look like it was meant to be. Like it was shot yesterday. We’re not allowed to talk about the details of anything, but we’re thrilled at what’s been done.”

“Star Wars: Episode IX” opens in theaters nationwide from Disney on December 20.

